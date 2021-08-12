High School Girls’ Lacrosse Rules Changes Announced for 2022 Season

Kasey Losik couldn’t hold back the tears, and neither could her teammates. Being a part of Saugatuck history was extremely emotional, especially since Losik didn’t think she would witness the Trailblazers claim their first district championship in school history with a 6-1 win over Black River on Thursday in the Division 4 districts. Losik started the game but left after a collision knocked her to the ground head first. She was forced to go to the hospital and be evaluated for concussion protocol. She arrived back at the field for the final couple of minutes to be a part of the celebration and validation of the Saugatuck soccer program. “This is everything that we have worked for. I am incredibly proud of all these girls,” Losik said. “This was unbelievable. I knew we were capable of it, but to actually pull through and do it, is unbelievable. Our group has been the group that everyone in Saugatuck has talked about for years. We have fallen short over the years, so for us to nail it down is so special.” Saugatuck also had similar storylines in volleyball and basketball as the girls teams put together some of the best seasons in team history. The senior group led by Zoe Myers, Karrisa Moerler and Katie Ayers brought a new level to each sport. The volleyball team nearly put together an undefeated regular season, claiming a conference title, while the basketball team nearly did the same.