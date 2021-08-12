Cancel
High School Girls’ Lacrosse Rules Changes Announced for 2022 Season

usalacrosse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadening allowances for free movement and evolving penalty administration were the overarching changes supported by the high school girls’ lacrosse rules committee for the 2022 season. The changes have been approved by the board of directors for both the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and for USA Lacrosse.

www.usalacrosse.com

