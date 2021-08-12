How a Mobile DMV Could Serve New Jersey’s Most Vulnerable Populations

What if you gave away $2 trillion…and it didn’t help the people who need it most?. That is the nightmare scenario we face if the unprecedented federal investments being made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic aren’t equitably distributed. Thanks to the historic American Rescue Plan and other federal interventions, there are significant new resources available for housing, homelessness and community development and the probability of substantially more funding through the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan. While some of the American Rescue Plan support is in the form of direct payments, other funds – particularly those related to housing – require applications and approvals by agencies and local governments. The big challenge is ensuring the funding actually gets to the people and communities who need it most.