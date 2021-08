The Colorado Department of Transportation on Thursday issued the following press release on the start of construction for an auxiliary lane on Interstate 70 over Vail Pass:. The Colorado Department of Transportation is excited to announce preliminary construction has begun on the I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project. Initial construction activities focus on reconstructing the truck ramp near Mile Point 182, just east of Vail, and installing a highway closure system near Mile Point 190 at the top of Vail Pass. The truck ramp reconstruction began Monday, Aug. 9, with light construction impacts. More significant construction activities will start in spring 2022, spanning 10 miles of Interstate 70 from East Vail to the top of Vail Pass.