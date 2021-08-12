Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Patch Notes Revealed

While we have an extensive list of Season 5 patch notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, there hasn’t been an official patch notes list for Warzone. That’s mainly because a lot of the new content and new weapon balancing crosses over with Treyarch’s Call of Duty: Cold War. In other words, a lot of the changes being made with the new Season 5 update applies to Warzone as well. In this guide, we’re going to outline what’s new in the Season 5 update for Warzone.