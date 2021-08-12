Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Patch Notes Revealed
While the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 5 update may be available to download for players right now, the launch of the update has been officially pushed back by a day. That’s right, Season 5 won’t actually start until later today, August 12 at 9pm PT/ 12am ET (Aug 13) / 5am BST (Aug 13). That said, Treyarch has released the Season 5 patch notes in preparation of the next big content drop, and we’re here to outline all the things that’ll be changing in the latest update.twinfinite.net
