Karen Jonas is an award-winning singer-songwriter, and if you listen to her catalog, you can see why. For one thing, she’s prolific and has released five full-length albums since 2014, beginning with Oklahoma Lottery. With regular use of pedal steel, Jonas’ songs are perfect for honky-tonks where it’s not unusual for people who have just met to become dance partners. That being said, her delivery is so smooth and sweet, she could just as easily provide the vocals for a band in a dark jazz club. On top of that, Jonas writes touching songs that are vignettes of everyday life and everyday people.