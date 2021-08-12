Crop Management

(Agriculture remains the main industry in Imperial County)....The 2020 Imperial County Crop Report was released this week. The pandemic year did not financially hurt agriculture. In fact, they did better in 2020 than what was reported in 2019. The Gross production for 2020 was valued at over $2.026 billion. This was an increase of 0.53% over the 2019 values. Officials say the increase was mainly due to an increase in market price for some vegetable and melon crops and fruit and nut crops. The #1 commodity for Imperial County in 2020 was again Cattle, despite a slight drop in market prices. Alfalfa was again ranked 2nd. Leaf Lettuce was the third top commodity. Sweet Corn went from ranking 18 in 2019 to the fourth highest ranked commodity in 2020. The rest of the top ten commodities has Bermuda at #5. Romaine Lettuce is ranked 6th. Carrots came in 7th, Sugar Beets are rankeed 8th. Head Lettuce is 9th and the 10th highest commodity in Imperial County in 2020 is Broccoli.