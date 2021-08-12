Cancel
Agriculture

Crop Management

vegetablegrowersnews.com
 5 days ago

Higher numbers of pollinators can significantly increase crop productivity of small-sized farms, according to a paper in the latest issue of “Science.” The study found large farms can... more ». Georgia eggplant producers can decrease irrigation usage. Eggplant producers should consider decreasing their current irrigation usage, according to University of...

vegetablegrowersnews.com

AgriculturePhys.org

Improving soil carbon measurements empowers African farmers

The amount of carbon in farm soils is important to farmers. Soils with high carbon contents tend to provide better yields. They also tend to have more resilience to weather-related crop failure. But measuring the amount of carbon in soil can be expensive and involve several steps. That can make it hard to collect this critical information in regions like sub-Saharan Africa.
Des Moines, IAKGLO News

Crop conditions drop slightly

DES MOINES — The USDA crop report shows Iowa’s corn crop is rated at 58% good to excellent — a slight drop from last week’s 61% rating. The soybean condition was also rated at 58% good to excellent — down from 60% the week before. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig...
Agriculturemadison

Opinion: Help farmers off the pesticide treadmill

In the late 1990s Wisconsin soybean farmers eagerly adopted Roundup Ready crops genetically engineered by Monsanto to be immune to the effects of Roundup herbicide and other weed-killing pesticides containing glyphosate. All of a sudden, farmers could spray entire soybean fields and eliminate weeds without harming the crop. Controlling weeds became faster and simpler, and steadily rising costs stabilized.
AgricultureVSC NEWS

Another Scab Management Spray or Two Projected for Pecan Crop

Pecan producers in Alabama and Georgia need to stay vigilant with their scab management sprays this late in the production season. Lenny Wells, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension pecan specialist, said due to the crop lagging behind in development this year, growers will need to apply fungicides later than normal.
Agricultureocj.com

Tackling important production decisions with on-farm research

Making decisions centered on crop production and how best to manage inputs and select practices that make sense for the farm operation can be difficult at times. Many times, information is obtained from neighboring farmers and searching the internet to understand what works or not. With precision ag technology and software available within the industry today, conducting on-farm studies has provided an opportunity for farmers to proactively address production questions. This then leads to insight about what works or not while fine-tuning input management; especially fertilizer application decisions.
Agriculturesent-trib.com

Corn production: Trends & practices

“Good farmers, who take seriously their duties as stewards of Creation and of their land’s inheritors, contribute to the welfare of society in more ways than society usually acknowledges, or even knows. “These farmers produce valuable goods, of course; but they also conserve soil, they conserve water, they conserve wildlife,...
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Field day: Cover crop management for livestock producers

MARQUETTE – Kansas State University research scientists and extension specialists will host a field day event on Aug, 24 to discuss and demonstrate cover crop management options for soil health and water quality benefits in livestock operations. The program begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. The event...
Agriculturetheprowersjournal.com

USDA CROP PRODUCTION – AUGUST 2021–

Based on August 1 conditions, corn production in Colorado is forecast at 145.60 million bushels, according to the August 1 Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. This forecast is up 18 percent from last year’s 122.96 million bushels. The 1.12 million acres expected to be harvested for grain this year is unchanged from the June estimate and up 60,000 acres from the acres harvested a year ago. Average yield is expected to increase 14.0 bushels per acre from last year to 130.0 bushels per acre. As of August 1, Colorado’s corn crop condition was rated 1 percent very poor, 9 percent poor, 25 percent fair, 50 percent good, and 15 percent excellent. Corn silking was 86 percent complete, compared with 82 percent last year and the 5-year average of 75 percent.
Indiana StateWISH-TV

USDA: Indiana is on pace for record crops

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A new report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows Indiana farmers are on pace to harvest record corn and soybean yields this fall. USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is forecasting Hoosier farmers will harvest on average 194 bushels of corn per acre, an increase of 3.7 bushels over last year. If realized, Indiana will produce just over 1 billion bushels of corn, the fifth highest of any state.
Grand Rapids, MIvegetablegrowersnews.com

Plant Nutrition

Free soil health symposiums planned for Michigan, Ontario. Free soil health symposiums for growers, retailers and agronomists later this month will be hosted by A&L Canada Laboratories. The afternoon events will be held twice – in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Sept. 25, and in London, Ontario,... more ». California schedules...
Agriculturevegetablegrowersnews.com

Plant cell walls strengthened with CrabLife Powder, research shows

Plant cell walls strengthened with CrabLife Powder, research shows. New research conducted by the USDA Agricultural Research Service demonstrated conclusively that application of CrabLife Powder to the roots of lettuce and tomato elicited expression of growth and defense-related genes, including those responsible for strengthening of plant cell walls. According to...
Agriculturethefern.org

crop prices

Flush times for farmers, buoyed by strong markets and pandemic aid. USDA forecasts highest prices for U.S. crops in years amid global boom. U.S. survey indicates corn and soy crops will be smaller than expected. March 31, 2021. Farm income improves significantly, say ag bankers. March 3, 2021. ‘Outstanding’ conditions...
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

2020 Crop Report

(Agriculture remains the main industry in Imperial County)....The 2020 Imperial County Crop Report was released this week. The pandemic year did not financially hurt agriculture. In fact, they did better in 2020 than what was reported in 2019. The Gross production for 2020 was valued at over $2.026 billion. This was an increase of 0.53% over the 2019 values. Officials say the increase was mainly due to an increase in market price for some vegetable and melon crops and fruit and nut crops. The #1 commodity for Imperial County in 2020 was again Cattle, despite a slight drop in market prices. Alfalfa was again ranked 2nd. Leaf Lettuce was the third top commodity. Sweet Corn went from ranking 18 in 2019 to the fourth highest ranked commodity in 2020. The rest of the top ten commodities has Bermuda at #5. Romaine Lettuce is ranked 6th. Carrots came in 7th, Sugar Beets are rankeed 8th. Head Lettuce is 9th and the 10th highest commodity in Imperial County in 2020 is Broccoli.
Indiana Statewbat.com

Grants for specialty crop growers on the way

COVID-19 grants will be available for specialty crop growers in Indiana starting September 1. On that day, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA), will seek project proposals from Indiana’s specialty crop industry for funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Applicants can include non-profit and for-profit organizations, governments and public or private colleges and universities. Eligible projects must provide industry relief for the impact of COVID-19 and enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in Indiana, defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture and nursery crops.
AgricultureWright County Journal Press

Managing wildfire smoke: impacts to crops and workers

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION - www.extension.umn.edu. Over the past week, most of Minnesota has been blanketed by unhealthy concentrations of wildfire smoke from fires burning in Canada and northern Minnesota. Climatologists predict that wildfire smoke frequency and intensity will increase across northern Minnesota and Ontario (Wotton et al., 2005), and so farmers should learn about the impacts to plants and people, and develop strategies for worker safety.
Montana StateBrookings Register

Brookings crop duster helps manage Montana grasshoppers

BROOKINGS – In June, Jordan Williams, of Brookings, got an interesting request. The operator he was working for just bid on a government contract in eastern Montana and asked Williams if he would help out, possibly for as long as a month. Williams, who works for Wilde Aire Services, a...
Butler County, PAthecranberryeagle.com

Improving Crop Yields

“Pollinators and Agriculture, a Partnership on the Land” is the theme for this year's Penn State Extension Butler County Master Gardeners' Farm Show education booth. This theme was selected based on the Pollinator Partnership's (www.pollinator.org) 2021 campaign to highlight the relationship between pollinators and agriculture. The Master Gardeners chose to...
AgricultureBrookings Register

Forage resources and crop considerations

With the continuation of hot, dry weather, many producers are seeking feed to get their livestock through the winter. I want to draw some attention to a few available resources and options. If feed is already short, and you’re looking for grazing options, check out the South Dakota Grazing Exchange...
Agriculturelambcountyleadernews.com

Partners with Nature: Crop and Pest Update

Let me first start with grain sorghum and corn, since it is relatively easy to summarize right now. I have not confirmed sugarcane aphids (SCA) being found on grain sorghum in Lamb, Hockley, or Cochran Counties. We continue to find grasshoppers along field margins. In young whorl stage corn and milo feeding in the whorl is common but not severe or treatable. I would encourage producers to monitoring late planted grain on a regular basis from here out for SCA, midge, worms, and spider mites.

