Wainwright reaches mark against Pirates/Burnes K’s Cubs/Field of Dreams game tonight

“Kicking around on a piece of ground in your hometown, waiting for someone or something to show you the way.” – Pink Floyd, Time. Can October get here fast enough? There was time we’d be saying that in anticipation of the postseason, but I think we are all in agreement that we want this dreadful season to end. I know I’ve had enough and our beloved North Side baseballers are making it difficult to find any positives to write about.