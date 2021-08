I am imploring Gov. Stitt to allow schools and universities to require masking and vaccinations against COVID-19. My son is 17 months old. He was born the day after the state of emergency was declared. He has never lived without a pandemic. I kept him home for one year, working full time as a professor and caring for him full time. When my mental and physical health could no longer support that load, we enrolled him in a wonderful not-for-profit day care. We love it. The teachers wear masks and they have relatively strict protocols. I was vaccinated early and he benefited from antibodies, but it's not full protection. I was able to teach online in the spring and during the summer, which allowed both me and my husband — a state employee who has been working from home — to escape much risk of passing a breakthrough infection on to our son.