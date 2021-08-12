Cancel
Mental Health

Join Us in Joyful Acts of Mindfulness: In Joy, Take Care

By Valentín S.
freelibrary.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ongoing pandemic has elevated stress levels, anxiety, uncertainty, depression, and loneliness within our communities. So what if we took a moment to reflect on self-care?. Members of the Culinary Literacy Center's Healthy Communities and Nourishing Literacy programs came together to share best practices of self-care and mindfulness they've carried with them through the pandemic. For some, having a mindfulness or meditation practice is nothing new, but for many of us working from home or for the first time in a long time having more "free time" than we know what to do with, a sense of anxiety about how to fill up our days started to occur.

