Join Us in Joyful Acts of Mindfulness: In Joy, Take Care
The ongoing pandemic has elevated stress levels, anxiety, uncertainty, depression, and loneliness within our communities. So what if we took a moment to reflect on self-care?. Members of the Culinary Literacy Center's Healthy Communities and Nourishing Literacy programs came together to share best practices of self-care and mindfulness they've carried with them through the pandemic. For some, having a mindfulness or meditation practice is nothing new, but for many of us working from home or for the first time in a long time having more "free time" than we know what to do with, a sense of anxiety about how to fill up our days started to occur.libwww.freelibrary.org
