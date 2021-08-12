Cancel
Aetna, CVS Health enter into virtual primary care space

By Jeff Lagasse
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAetna, through CVS Health, has debuted Aetna Virtual Primary Care, an offering the company said makes it easier for people to get the health services they need. This will result in some changes for members, most that have to do with access. Specifically, members will be able to access a panel of board-certified physicians and coordinated care from a consistent team of specialists based on their health needs, the payer said.

www.healthcarefinancenews.com

Comments / 0

#Cvs Health#Health Care#Cvs Pharmacy#Cvs Health#Minuteclinic#Teladoc Health#Medicare
