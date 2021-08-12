Cancel
Science

How changes in dopamine D2 receptor levels alter striatal circuit function and motivation

By Eleanor H. Simpson ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-9092-2230
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was first posited, more than five decades ago, that the etiology of schizophrenia involves overstimulation of dopamine receptors. Since then, advanced clinical research methods, including brain imaging, have refined our understanding of the relationship between striatal dopamine and clinical phenotypes as well as disease trajectory. These studies point to striatal dopamine D2 receptors, the main target for all current antipsychotic medications, as being involved in both positive and negative symptoms. Simultaneously, animal models have been central to investigating causal relationships between striatal dopamine D2 receptors and behavioral phenotypes relevant to schizophrenia. We begin this article by reviewing the circuit, cell-type and subcellular locations of dopamine D2 receptors and their downstream signaling pathways. We then summarize results from several mouse models in which D2 receptor levels were altered in various brain regions, cell-types and developmental periods. Behavioral, electrophysiological and anatomical consequences of these D2 receptor perturbations are reviewed with a selective focus on striatal circuit function and alterations in motivated behavior, a core negative symptom of schizophrenia. These studies show that D2 receptors serve distinct physiological roles in different cell types and at different developmental time points, regulating motivated behaviors in sometimes opposing ways. We conclude by considering the clinical implications of this complex regulation of striatal circuit function by D2 receptors.

Science
ScienceNature.com

Effect of adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure: a randomized clinical trial

Acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) is the leading cause of hospitalization in patients aged 65 years or older, and most of them present with congestion. The use of hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) may increase the response to loop diuretics. To evaluate the effect of adding HCTZ to furosemide on congestion and symptoms in patients with ADHF. This randomized clinical trial compared HCTZ 50 mg versus placebo for 3 days in patients with ADHF and signs of congestion. The primary outcome of the study was daily weight reduction. Secondary outcomes were change in creatinine, need for vasoactive drugs, change in natriuretic peptides, congestion score, dyspnea, thirst, and length of stay. Fifty-one patients were randomized—26 to the HCTZ group and 25 to the placebo group. There was an increment of 0.73 kg/day towards additional weight reduction in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: − 1.78 ± 1.08 kg/day vs placebo: − 1.05 ± 1.51 kg/day; p = 0.062). In post hoc analysis, the HCTZ group demonstrated significant weight reduction for every 40 mg of intravenous furosemide (HCTZ: − 0.74 ± 0.47 kg/40 mg vs placebo: − 0.33 ± 0.80 kg/40 mg; p = 0.032). There was a trend to increase in creatinine in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: 0.50 ± 0.37 vs placebo: 0.27 ± 0.40; p = 0.05) but no significant difference in onset of acute renal failure (HCTZ: 58% vs placebo: 41%; p = 0.38). No differences were found in the remaining outcomes. Adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure did not cause significant difference in daily body weight reduction compared to placebo. In analysis adjusted to the dose of intravenous furosemide, adding HCTZ 50 mg to furosemide resulted in a significant synergistic effect on weight loss.
ComputersNature.com

Reinforcement-learning in fronto-striatal circuits

We review the current state of knowledge on the computational and neural mechanisms of reinforcement-learning with a particular focus on fronto-striatal circuits. We divide the literature in this area into five broad research themes: the target of the learning—whether it be learning about the value of stimuli or about the value of actions; the nature and complexity of the algorithm used to drive the learning and inference process; how learned values get converted into choices and associated actions; the nature of state representations, and of other cognitive machinery that support the implementation of various reinforcement-learning operations. An emerging fifth area focuses on how the brain allocates or arbitrates control over different reinforcement-learning sub-systems or “experts”. We will outline what is known about the role of the prefrontal cortex and striatum in implementing each of these functions. We then conclude by arguing that it will be necessary to build bridges from algorithmic level descriptions of computational reinforcement-learning to implementational level models to better understand how reinforcement-learning emerges from multiple distributed neural networks in the brain.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Role of dopamine in consciousness

By Barbara Jacquelyn Sahakian, Christelle Langley, Emmanuel A Stamatakis, Lennart Spindler, The Conversation. Consciousness is arguably the most important scientific topic there is. Without consciousness, there would after all be no science. But while we all know what it is like to be conscious—meaning that we have personal awareness and respond to the world around us—it has turned out to be near impossible to explain exactly how it arises from the hardware of the brain. This is dubbed the "hard" problem of consciousness.
PfizerNature.com

Exploring regulation and function of dopamine D3 receptors in alcohol use disorder. A PET [C]-(+)-PHNO study

Preclinical studies support an important role of dopamine D3 receptors (DRD3s) in alcohol use disorder (AUD). In animals, voluntary alcohol consumption increases DRD3 expression, and pharmacological blockade of DRD3s attenuates alcohol self-administration and reinstatement of alcohol seeking. However, these findings have yet to be translated in humans. This study used positron emission tomography (PET) and [11C]-(+)-PHNO to compare receptor levels in several dopamine D2 receptor (DRD2) and DRD3 regions of interest between AUD subjects in early abstinence (n = 17; 6.59 ± 4.14 days of abstinence) and healthy controls (n = 18). We recruited non-treatment seeking subjects meeting DSM-5 criteria for AUD. We examined the relationship between DRD2/3 levels and both alcohol craving and alcohol motivation/wanting, using a cue reactivity procedure and an intravenous alcohol self-administration (IVASA) paradigm, respectively. [11C]-(+)-PHNO binding levels in AUD subjects were significantly lower than binding in HCs when looking at all DRD2/3 ROIs jointly (Wilk’s Λ = .58, F(6,28) =3.33, p = 0.013, η2p = 0.42), however there were no region-specific differences. Binding values demonstrate −12.3% and −16.1% lower [11C]-(+)-PHNO binding in the SMST and SN respectively, though these differences did not withstand Bonferroni corrections. There was a positive association between [11C]-(+)-PHNO binding in the SN (almost exclusively reflective of DRD3) and alpha (lower values reflect higher alcohol demand) in the APT after Bonferroni corrections (r = 0.66, p = 0.0080). This demonstrates that AUD subjects with lower DRD3 levels in the SN exhibit increased demand for alcohol. These results replicate previous findings demonstrating reduced DRD2/3 levels while also supporting a lack of DRD3 upregulation and potential downregulation in early abstinent AUD. Furthermore, the finding that binding in the SN is associated with alcohol demand warrants further examination.
HealthNature.com

Pain modulates dopamine neurons via a spinal–parabrachial–mesencephalic circuit

Pain decreases the activity of many ventral tegmental area (VTA) dopamine (DA) neurons, yet the underlying neural circuitry connecting nociception and the DA system is not understood. Here we show that a subpopulation of lateral parabrachial (LPB) neurons is critical for relaying nociceptive signals from the spinal cord to the substantia nigra pars reticulata (SNR). SNR-projecting LPB neurons are activated by noxious stimuli and silencing them blocks pain responses in two different models of pain. LPB-targeted and nociception-recipient SNR neurons regulate VTA DA activity directly through feed-forward inhibition and indirectly by inhibiting a distinct subpopulation of VTA-projecting LPB neurons thereby reducing excitatory drive onto VTA DA neurons. Correspondingly, ablation of SNR-projecting LPB neurons is sufficient to reduce pain-mediated inhibition of DA release in vivo. The identification of a neural circuit conveying nociceptive input to DA neurons is critical to our understanding of how pain influences learning and behavior.
ScienceScience Now

Lymphatic-specific intracellular modulation of receptor tyrosine kinase signaling improves lymphatic growth and function

Exogenous administration of lymphangiogenic growth factors is widely used to study changes in lymphatic function in pathophysiology. However, this approach can result in off-target effects, thereby generating conflicting data. To circumvent this issue, we modulated intracellular VEGF-C signaling by conditionally knocking out the lipid phosphatase PTEN using the Vegfr3 promoter to drive the expression of Cre-lox in lymphatic endothelial cells (LECs). PTEN is an intracellular brake that inhibits the downstream effects of the activation of VEGFR3 by VEGF-C. Activation of Cre-lox recombination in adult mice resulted in an expanded functional lymphatic network due to LEC proliferation that was independent of lymphangiogenic growth factor production. Furthermore, compared with lymphangiogenesis induced by VEGF-C injection, LECPTEN animals had mature, nonleaky lymphatics with intact cell-cell junctions and reduced local tissue inflammation. Last, compared with wild-type or VEGF-C–injected mice, LECPTEN animals had an improved capacity to resolve inflammatory responses. Our findings indicate that intracellular modulation of lymphangiogenesis is effective in inducing functional lymphatic networks and has no off-target inflammatory effects.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Multi-centre cross-sectional study on vascular remodelling in children following successful coarctation correction

Coarctation of the aorta is an arteriopathy with life-long sequelae, with remarkably increased cardiovascular events in young adults even after successful repair and despite blood pressure status. There are data on arterial remodelling in adults after coarctation correction, however, these data are scarce in childhood. Thus, the aim of this cross-sectional study was to evaluate changes in arterial wall function and morphology in children following successful coarctation repair and to compare these changes among patients with different blood pressure status and coarctation correction modes. Blood pressure status, echocardiographic parameters, arterial wall structure and stiffness, endothelial function and central blood pressure measurements were evaluated in 110 children aged 6–18 years following successful coarctation repair with right arm blood pressure not exceeding leg blood pressure by ≥20 mmHg. The prevalence of arterial hypertension was 50%. The mean carotid intima-media thickness SDS was 3.1 ± 1.5 and above 1.65 SDS in 91 of 110 patients. Increased right carotid intima-media thickness was associated with left ventricular hypertrophy, office blood pressure difference between leg and right arm, recoarctation in the past and interventional coarctation correction. Increased local common carotid artery stiffness was associated with increased pulse pressure and central systolic blood pressure. Potentially decreased endothelial function was related to a slight increase of peak and mean systolic gradient in the descending aorta. After successful coarctation repair and with a low blood pressure gradient, children still have a high prevalence of arterial hypertension and significant arterial remodelling, indicating accelerated biological age and advanced arteriosclerosis.
Nature.com

Kappa opioid receptor modulation of excitatory drive onto nucleus accumbens fast-spiking interneurons

The dynorphin/kappa opioid receptor (KOR) system within the nucleus accumbens (NAc) contributes to affective states. Parvalbumin fast-spiking interneurons (PV-FSIs), a key component of feedforward inhibition, participate in integration of excitatory inputs to the NAc by robustly inhibiting select populations of medium spiny output neurons, therefore greatly influencing NAc dependent behavior. How the dynorphin/KOR system regulates feedforward inhibition in the NAc remains unknown. Here, we elucidate the molecular mechanisms of KOR inhibition of excitatory transmission onto NAc PV-FSIs using a combination of whole-cell patch-clamp electrophysiology, optogenetics, pharmacology, and a parvalbumin reporter mouse. We find that postsynaptic KOR stimulation induces long-term depression (LTD) of excitatory synapses onto PV-FSI by stimulating the endocytosis of AMPARs via a PKA and calcineurin-dependent mechanism. Furthermore, KOR regulation of PV-FSI synapses are input specific, inhibiting thalamic but not cortical inputs. Finally, following acute stress, a protocol known to elevate dynorphin/KOR signaling in the NAc, KOR agonists no longer inhibit excitatory transmission onto PV-FSI. In conclusion, we delineate pathway-specific mechanisms mediating KOR control of feedforward inhibitory circuits in the NAc and provide evidence for the recruitment of this system in response to stress.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Novel Approaches Optimize Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy for Neuroendocrine Tumors

Rising interest in SSTR2-targeted radiopharmaceuticals has led to the evaluation of numerous ways to optimize peptide receptor radionuclide therapy in patients with neuroendocrine tumors. Rising interest in SSTR2-targeted radiopharmaceuticals has led to the evaluation of numerous ways to optimize peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) in patients with neuroendocrine tumors (NETs),...
ScienceNature.com

Blending oxytocin and dopamine with everyday creativity

Converging evidence suggests that oxytocin (OT) is associated with creative thinking (CT) and that release of OT depends on ADP ribosyl-cyclases (CD38 and CD157). Neural mechanisms of CT and OT show a strong association with dopaminergic (DA) pathways, yet the link between CT and CD38, CD157, dopamine receptor D2 (DRD2) and catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) peripheral gene expression remain inconclusive, thus limiting our understanding of the neurobiology of CT. To address this issue, two principal domains of CT, divergent thinking (AUT), were assessed. In men, both AUT is associated with gene expression of CD38, CD157, and their interaction CD38 × CD157. There were no significant associations for DA expression (DRD2, COMT, DRD2 × COMT) on both CT measures. However, analysis of the interactions of OT and DA systems reveal significant interactions for AUT in men. The full model explained a sizable 39% of the variance in females for the total CT score. The current findings suggest that OT and DA gene expression contributed significantly to cognition and CT phenotype. This provides the first empirical foundation of a more refined understanding of the molecular landscape of CT.
ScienceNature.com

Association of Troponin T levels and functional outcome 3 months after subarachnoid hemorrhage

TroponinT levels are frequently elevated after subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH). However, their clinical impact on long term outcomes still remains unclear. This study evaluates the association of TroponinT and functional outcomes 3 months after SAH. Data were obtained in the frame of a randomized controlled trial exploring the association of Goal-directed hemodynamic therapy and outcomes after SAH (NCT01832389). TroponinT was measured daily for the first 14 days after admission or until discharge from the ICU. Outcome was assessed using Glasgow Outcome Scale (GOS) 3 months after discharge. Logistic regression was used to explore the association between initial TroponinT values stratified by tertiles and admission as well as outcome parameters. TroponinT measurements were analyzed in 105 patients. TroponinT values at admission were associated with outcome assessed by GOS in a univariate analysis. TroponinT was not predictive of vasospasm or delayed cerebral ischemia, but an association with pulmonary and cardiac complications was observed. After adjustment for age, history of arterial hypertension and World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies (WFNS) grade, TroponinT levels at admission were not independently associated with worse outcome (GOS 1–3) or death at 3 months. In summary, TroponinT levels at admission are associated with 3 months-GOS but have limited ability to independently predict outcome after SAH.
HealthNature.com

Mobile DNA and the brain

The genetic etiologies of many complex psychiatric conditions, neurodevelopmental defects, and neurodegenerative disorders are poorly understood. Although genome wide association studies (GWAS) have linked thousands of genetic loci with many brain disorders, most causal variants remain to be discovered. Mobile DNA, which comprises ~45% of the genome, consists of multiple copies of different types of transposable elements (TE; e.g., LINE1, Alu, SVA, HERV) and other repetitive sequences [1]. Traditionally labeled Junk DNA, TE induce germline, somatic DNA, and epigenetic changes that are strongly implicated in development, cancer, and other genetic diseases [2]. TE are highly active in the developing brain and expressed in specific brain tissues in adults under normal and disease states. However, they are understudied in neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions due to many challenges, including: differences between the germline and brain genomes within an individual; somatic mosaicism within the brain, which necessitates sequencing small numbers of cells from specific brain tissues; genomic sequencing limitations of repetitive DNA; and lack of inclusion in GWAS detection strategies [1]. Here we discuss evidence that TEs are emerging candidates for brain disorders.
ScienceNature.com

The role of oral bacteria in inflammatory bowel disease

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. Over the past two decades, the importance of the microbiota in health and disease has become evident. Pathological changes to the oral bacterial microbiota, such as those occurring during periodontal disease, are associated with multiple inflammatory conditions, including inflammatory bowel disease. However, the degree to which this association is a consequence of elevated oral inflammation or because oral bacteria can directly drive inflammation at distal sites remains under debate. In this Perspective, we propose that in inflammatory bowel disease, oral disease-associated bacteria translocate to the intestine and directly exacerbate disease. We propose a multistage model that involves pathological changes to the microbial and immune compartments of both the oral cavity and intestine. The evidence to support this hypothesis is critically evaluated and the relevance to other diseases in which oral bacteria have been implicated (including colorectal cancer and liver disease) are discussed.
CancerNature.com

Physicians’ perceptions of the factors influencing disclosure of secondary findings in tumour genomic profiling in Japan: a qualitative study

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Tumour genomic profiling (TGP), conducted in search of therapeutics, sometimes reveals potentially pathogenic germline variants as secondary findings (SFs). Physicians involved in TGP are often specialised in oncology and not in clinical genetics. To better utilise SFs, we explored issues physicians have during disclosure and the potential for collaborations with clinical genetics professionals. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 14 physicians who had experience in handling outpatient TGP at designated core hospitals for cancer genomic medicine in Japan. The data were analysed thematically. The difficulties physicians experienced during informed consent (IC) included educating patients about SFs, providing detailed information on SFs, and explaining the impact of SFs on patients’ family members. When SFs were detected, physicians had reservations regarding the relevance of the disclosure criteria. Confirmatory germline tests were performed using peripheral blood when tumour-only tests detected suspected SFs. Some physicians had reservations about the necessity of confirmatory tests when they did not affect the patients’ treatment options. To encourage patients to receive confirmatory tests, improvements are necessary in the healthcare system, such as insurance reimbursements, education for physicians so that they can provide a better explanation to their patients, and genetic literacy of physicians and patients. The physicians offered insights into the challenges they experienced related to IC, disclosure of SFs, and expectations for active collaborations with clinical genetics professionals. Wider healthcare insurance coverage and better genetic literacy of the population may lead to more patients taking confirmatory tests when SFs are suspected.
CancerNature.com

Novel somatic variants involved in biochemical activity of pure growth hormone-secreting pituitary adenoma without GNAS variant

We aimed to identify somatic genetic alterations in pure growth hormone (GH)-secreting pituitary adenomas without GNAS variants. Patients with GH-secreting pituitary adenoma who underwent transsphenoidal adenomectomy at Severance Hospital, Yonsei University College of Medicine were recruited. Somatic genetic alterations were profiled by whole-exome sequencing (WES) and targeted resequencing. WES was performed using DNA from nine GH-secreting pituitary tumors and corresponding blood samples. Absence of GNAS variant was confirmed by Sanger sequencing. For targeted resequencing of 140 fixed tissues, 48 WES-derived candidate genes and 7 GH-secreting pituitary adenoma-associated genes were included. Forty-eight genes with 59 somatic variants were identified by WES. In targeted resequencing, variants in 26 recurrent genes, including MAST4, PRIM2, TNN, STARD9, DNAH11, DOCK4, GPR98, BCHE, DARS, CUBN, NGDN, PLXND1, UNC5B, and COL22A1, were identified, but variants in previously reported genes were not detected. BCHE, DARS, NGDN, and UNC5B variants were associated with increased GH-secreting pituitary tumor biochemical activity, which was confirmed in vitro. Although recurrent point variants were rare, several somatic variants were identified in sporadic pure GH-secreting pituitary adenomas. Several somatic variants may affect pathways involved in the tumorigenesis and biochemical activities of GH-secreting pituitary adenomas.
ScienceNature.com

Degradation of ancient Maya carved tuff stone at Copan and its bacterial bioconservation

Much stone sculptural and architectural heritage is crumbling, especially in intense tropical environments. This is exemplified by significant losses on carvings made of tuff stone at the Classic Maya site of Copan. Here we demonstrate that Copan stone primarily decays due to stress generated by humidity-related clay swelling resulting in spalling and material loss, a damaging process that appears to be facilitated by the microbial bioweathering of the tuff stone minerals (particularly feldspars). Such a weathering process is not prevented by traditional polymer- and alkoxysilane-based consolidants applied in the past. As an alternative to such unsuccessful conservation treatments, we prove the effectiveness of a bioconservation treatment based on the application of a sterile nutritional solution that selectively activates the stone´s indigenous bacteria able to produce CaCO3 biocement. The treatment generates a bond with the original matrix to significantly strengthen areas of loss, while unexpectedly, bacterial exopolymeric substances (EPS) impart hydrophobicity and reduce clay swelling. This environmentally-friendly bioconservation treatment is able to effectively and safely preserve fragile stones in tropical conditions, opening the possibility for its widespread application in the Maya area, and elsewhere.
ScienceNature.com

High spatial and temporal resolution Ca imaging of myocardial strips from human, pig and rat

Ca2+ handling within cardiac myocytes underpins coordinated contractile function within the beating heart. This protocol enables high spatial and temporal Ca2+ imaging of ex vivo multicellular myocardial strips. The endocardial surface is retained, and strips of 150–300-µm thickness are dissected, loaded with Ca2+ indicators and mounted within 1.5 h. A list of the equipment and reagents used and the key methodological aspects allowing the use of this technique on strips from any chamber of the mammalian heart are described. We have successfully used this protocol on human, pig and rat biopsy samples. On use of this protocol with intact endocardial endothelium, we demonstrated that the myocytes develop asynchronous spontaneous Ca2+ events, which can be ablated by electrically evoked Ca2+ transients, and subsequently redevelop spontaneously after cessation of stimulation. This protocol thus offers a rapid and reliable method for studying the Ca2+ signaling underpinning cardiomyocyte contraction, in both healthy and diseased tissue.
CancerNature.com

Eight-year longitudinal study of whole blood gene expression profiles in individuals undergoing long-term medical follow-up

Blood circulates throughout the body via the peripheral tissues, contributes to host homeostasis and maintains normal physiological functions, in addition to responding to lesions. Previously, we revealed that gene expression analysis of peripheral blood cells is a useful approach for assessing diseases such as diabetes mellitus and cancer because the altered gene expression profiles of peripheral blood cells can reflect the presence and state of diseases. However, no chronological assessment of whole gene expression profiles has been conducted. In the present study, we collected whole blood RNA from 61 individuals (average age at registration, 50 years) every 4 years for 8 years and analyzed gene expression profiles using a complementary DNA microarray to examine whether these profiles were stable or changed over time. We found that the genes with very stable expression were related mostly to immune system pathways, including antigen cell presentation and interferon-related signaling. Genes whose expression was altered over the 8-year study period were principally involved in cellular machinery pathways, including development, signal transduction, cell cycle, apoptosis, and survival. Thus, this chronological examination study showed that the gene expression profiles of whole blood can reveal unmanifested physiological changes.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Evaluation of the association between periodontitis and risk of Parkinson’s disease: a nationwide retrospective cohort study

The objective of this study was to examine the association between periodontitis and risk of incident Parkinson’s disease using large-scale cohort data on the entire population of South Korea. Health checkup data from 6,856,180 participants aged 40 and older were provided by the National Health Insurance Service of South Korea between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2009, and the data were followed until December 31, 2017. The hazard ratio (HR) of Parkinson’s disease and 95% confidence interval (CI) were estimated using a Cox proportional hazards model adjusted for potential confounders. The incidence probability of Parkinson’s disease was positively correlated with the presence of periodontitis. The HR of Parkinson’s disease for the participants without the need of further dentist visits was 0.96 (95% CI 0.921–1.002); the HR of Parkinson’s disease increased to 1.142 (95% CI 1.094–1.193) for the individuals who needed further dentist visits. Compared to individuals without periodontitis and without metabolic syndrome, the HR of incident Parkinson’s disease gradually increased for individuals with periodontitis, with metabolic syndrome, and with both periodontitis and metabolic syndrome. People with periodontitis and metabolic syndrome had the highest HR of incident Parkinson’s disease, at 1.167 (95% CI 1.118–1.219). In conclusion, a weak association between periodontitis and Parkinson’s disease was suggested after adjusting for confounding factors from the population-based large-scale cohort of the entire South Korean population.

