Impaired spike-gamma coupling of area CA3 fast-spiking interneurons as the earliest functional impairment in the App mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease

By Arroyo-García, Luis Enrique, Isla, Arturo G., Andrade-Talavera, Yuniesky, Balleza-Tapia, Hugo, Loera-Valencia, Raúl, Alvarez-Jimenez, Laura, Pizzirusso, Giusy, Tambaro, Simone, Nilsson, Per, Fisahn, André
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Alzheimer’s disease (AD) the accumulation of amyloid-β (Aβ) correlates with degradation of cognition-relevant gamma oscillations. The gamma rhythm relies on proper neuronal spike-gamma coupling, specifically of fast-spiking interneurons (FSN). Here we tested the hypothesis that decrease in gamma power and FSN synchrony precede amyloid plaque deposition and cognitive impairment in AppNL-G-F knock-in mice (AppNL-G-F). The aim of the study was to evaluate the amyloidogenic pathology progression in the novel AppNL-G-F mouse model using in vitro electrophysiological network analysis. Using patch clamp of FSNs and pyramidal cells (PCs) with simultaneous gamma oscillation recordings, we compared the activity of the hippocampal network of wild-type mice (WT) and the AppNL-G-F mice at four disease stages (1, 2, 4, and 6 months of age). We found a severe degradation of gamma oscillation power that is independent of, and precedes Aβ plaque formation, and the cognitive impairment reported previously in this animal model. The degradation correlates with increased Aβ1-42 concentration in the brain. Analysis on the cellular level showed an impaired spike-gamma coupling of FSN from 2 months of age that correlates with the degradation of gamma oscillations. From 6 months of age PC firing becomes desynchronized also, correlating with reports in the literature of robust Aβ plaque pathology and cognitive impairment in the AppNL-G-F mice. This study provides evidence that impaired FSN spike-gamma coupling is one of the earliest functional impairment caused by the amyloidogenic pathology progression likely is the main cause for the degradation of gamma oscillations and consequent cognitive impairment. Our data suggests that therapeutic approaches should be aimed at restoring normal FSN spike-gamma coupling and not just removal of Aβ.

