Cholesterol-functionalized DNA/RNA heteroduplexes cross the blood–brain barrier and knock down genes in the rodent CNS

Long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) are involved in various physiological and pathological processes. However, the role of lncRNAs in testicular germ cell tumor (TGCT) has been rarely reported. Our purpose is to comprehensively survey the expression and function of lncRNAs in TGCT. In this study, we used RNA sequencing to construct the lncRNA expression profiles of 13 TGCT tissues and 4 paraneoplastic tissues to explore the function of lncRNAs in TGCT. The bioinformatics analysis showed that many lncRNAs are differentially expressed in TGCT. GO and KEGG enrichment analyses revealed that the differentially expressed lncRNAs participated in various biological processes associated with tumorigenesis in cis and trans manners. Further, we found that the expression of LINC00467 was positively correlated with the poor prognosis and pathological grade of TGCT using WGCNA analysis and GEPIA database data mining. In vitro experiments revealed that LNC00467 could promote the migration and invasion of TGCT cells by regulating the expression of AKT3 and influencing total AKT phosphorylation. Further analysis of TCGA data revealed that the expression was negatively correlated with the infiltration of immune cells and the response to PD1 immunotherapy. In summary, this study is the first to construct the expression profile of lncRNAs in TGCT. It is also the first study to identify the metastasis-promoting role of LNC00467, which can be used as a potential predictor of TGCT prognosis and immunotherapeutic response to provide a clinical reference for the treatment and diagnosis of TGCT metastasis.