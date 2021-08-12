Safety and efficacy of anti-tau monoclonal antibody gosuranemab in progressive supranuclear palsy: a phase 2, randomized, placebo-controlled trial
A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 52-week study (no. NCT03068468) evaluated gosuranemab, an anti-tau monoclonal antibody, in the treatment of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). In total, 486 participants dosed were assigned to either gosuranemab (n = 321) or placebo (n = 165). Efficacy was not demonstrated on adjusted mean change of PSP Rating Scale score at week 52 between gosuranemab and placebo (10.4 versus 10.6, P = 0.85, primary endpoint), or at secondary endpoints, resulting in discontinuation of the open-label, long-term extension. Unbound N-terminal tau in cerebrospinal fluid decreased by 98% with gosuranemab and increased by 11% with placebo (P < 0.0001). Incidences of adverse events and deaths were similar between groups. This well-powered study suggests that N-terminal tau neutralization does not translate into clinical efficacy.www.nature.com
Comments / 0