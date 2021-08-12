WhoaZone floating water park closed for summer due to storm damage, 2022 return planned

NEW BEDFORD — After just one month in operation, WhoaZone New Bedford at East Beach has been shut down and will return summer 2022. According to Mary Rapoza, director of New Bedford Parks, Recreation and Beaches, WhoaZone staff began removing the 60-plus pieces of floating equipment from the water in anticipation of tropical storm Elsa on July 8. With help from the city, the park equipment was stored on the beach and no pieces left the area or were littered onto private property.