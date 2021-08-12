roulette with kids

Vaccinating a high percentage of individuals against COVID-19 is a key component of the global strategy to diminish the effects of the virus that first appeared in late 2019. Since the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines began in the United States on Dec. 14, 2020, more than 294 million doses have been administered, and more than 135 million people, or 41% of the total U.S. population, have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released in May 2021. Those numbers have risen since the Delta variant outbreak and more people are seeking the vaccine.