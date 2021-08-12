roulette with kids
Just as the country thought it was safe to get rid of masks, COVID-19 has made a sudden, startling comeback. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the seven-day moving average of new cases for the week ended Aug. 6, stands at nearly 123,000 per day. The Associated Press has reported more than 44,000 people were hospitalized in the U.S. last weekend, a 30% increase from the prior week and four times the number in June. Daily deaths hover around 500, nearly twice the rate of two weeks ago.www.allotsego.com
Comments / 0