Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Fenimore Art Museum looks at 25 years of ‘Arthur’

By Reporter
allotsego.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelevision shows, books and the artwork in them have the power to teach life lessons and transport viewers back in time. This is the case with the children’s TV show and book series “Arthur,” about a talking aardvark, his sister, D.W., and his classmates. The Fenimore Art Museum is marking...

www.allotsego.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibitions#Arts Education#The Fenimore Art Museum#Pbs#Npr Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Easton, MDstardem.com

Academy Art Museum launches new photography exhibit

EASTON — In a shady enclave people congregated with cool drinks and the strains of an acoustic guitar on Aug. 6 evening at the Academy Art Museum. They came for the opening of a photography exhibit that is sort of a greatest hits of the 19th and 20th century American heavy hitters. Yes, there were even a couple of Ansel Adams prints.
Tyler, TXKLTV

Tyler Museum of Art showcases greatest art pieces for anniversary exhibit

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Museum of Art is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and wanted to bring out some of their greatest pieces of art work. An exhibit called Building A Legacy part two is being shown at the museum. Close to 30 works of art out of the museums permanent collection is on display. The museum curator had the task of going through the pieces and deciding which works would be on display that people don’t usually get to see.
Orange, TXthevidorian.com

About the Stark Museum of Art

The Stark Museum of Art houses one of the nation's most significant collections of American Western art and is located in the heart of downtown historic Orange, Texas. Paintings, sculptures, prints, and rare books interpret the West from 19thcentury frontier artists to the 20th century artistic colonies in New Mexico and focus on the stunning land, dramatic people, and diverse wildlife of the…
Museumscityandshore.com

NSU Art Museum extends Glackens show

An inviting reverie of casual waterfront dining, Outdoor Café is one of many vibrant gems from William J. Glackens: From Pencil to Paint, recently extended through next spring at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale. The long-running exhibition features over 100 of Glackens’ works from the 1890s to the 1930s, beginning with his illustrations for American newspapers and magazines.
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

First Friday at the Great Plains Art Museum

The Great Plains Art Museum is open late for First Friday. Admission is always free. “Agrarian Spirit in the Homestead Era: Artwork from the Moseman Collection of Agrarian Art”. July 2–October 23, 2021. “Agrarian Spirit in the Homestead Era” features sixty paintings, sculptures, and prints that reveal dramatic change in...
Museumsculturemap.com

McNay Art Museum presents "Is It Real? Staging Nature"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Theatre designers manipulate building materials - metal framing, Styrofoam, muslin, wood, paint, and electrical equipment - reimagining stages as dense forests, winter wonderlands, swirling oceans, or surreal landscapes. Costume designers stretch their imaginations, as well as the limitations of fabric and embellishments, to transform a performer into a tree creature, a flying owl, a supernatural fairy, or an earthly element. The new Tobin Collection of Theatre Arts exhibition, "Is It Real? Staging Nature," explores the technical side of recreating aspects of nature - flora, fauna, air, water, fire, and earth - in performance.
Eureka, CAmadriverunion.com

Morris Graves Museum pulls out of Arts Alive

EUREKA – In the best interest of our community the Humboldt Arts Council in the Morris Graves Museum of Art has decided to not host August Arts Alive as planned. The Morris Graves Museum of Art welcomed over 400 masked visitors for the July Arts Alive and given the current rise in cases we don’t want to encourage large gatherings but rather encourage everyone to enjoy our exhibitions during regular museum hours, Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. when museum attendance is lower and is safer to do so.
Denton, TXunt.edu

Dallas Museum of Art Exhibition Records

The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) has presented over 1,500 exhibitions throughout its distinguished history. Approximately 500 exhibitions were organized by the DMA from 1903-1983, reflecting the development of both the Museum and the city of Dallas, documenting a progression of cultural, social, and political environments throughout eight decades. Exhibition documentation is a primary resource for researchers of Contemporary Art, American Art and Texas Regionalist Art, African Art, Asian, South Pacific, Ancient Art, and European Art. Additional information about exhibitions may be found in the Dallas Museum of Art Archives, Exhibition Records collection.
Columbia, SCThe Post and Courier

ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Columbia Museum opens an 'Ironic Curtain'

At first blush, the fact that Soviet leader Joseph Stalin once referred to artists as “engineers of the soul” might lead one to believe that he understood and appreciated the transformative power of art. He did indeed respect artists, not as exemplars of the freedom of creative expression but as effective agents of propaganda. Hence, from the 1930s when he consolidated political power as dictator until his death in 1953, Stalin insisted that artists in the Soviet Union tow the line of socialist realism, focusing on depictions of ordinary people leading happy and healthy lives in the “proletarian paradise” that he had presumably fostered.
Morristown, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Kids can create art at historical museum

Dig it! Plant it! Eat it! is an in-person program for children ages 3 – 5 in which children create art with Macculloch Hall Historical Museum visiting artist Lisa Madson. The program runs 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays, Aug. 7, 14 and 21. The museum is located at...
Montezuma, KSGarden City Telegram

Stauth Museum looking for exhibitors for Fall/Halloween exhibit

MONTEZUMA - The “Fiendish Autumn Decor” exhibit will open Aug. 31 at Stauth Memorial Museum, in Montezuma, and run through Oct. 9. The six-week exhibit will be similar to the museum’s previous “Christmas Traditions of Southwest Kansas” but with a fall and/or Halloween theme. Just like the Christmas exhibit, individuals, clubs or organizations or businesses can decorate a booth space with the theme.
Easton, MDchestertownspy.org

Academy Art Museum Announces August Exhibitions

The Academy Art Museum in Easton is excited to open two new exhibitions on August 6 with an opening reception beginning at 5:30 p.m. coinciding with Easton’s First Friday events. Both exhibitions will be available for viewing through October 3, 2021. Close Introspection: From Picasso to Kusama, featuring works by...
Matthews, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews Heritage Museum looking for tour guides

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Heritage Museum is looking for people to serve as docents or tour guides. In addition to learning about the history of Matthews, you will learn about the history of Tank Town, which is a temporary exhibit on an African American neighborhood that will evolve into a permanent exhibit.
Portland, ORWWEEK

The Venice Biennial’s Only U.S. Exhibit Is Returning to the Portland Art Museum This Year

In the middle of the pandemic, the Portland Art Museum managed to score a partnership with one of the biggest events in the art world. Last September, the museum and NW Film Center hosted the only U.S. exhibit of the Venice Biennial, a 126-year-old art festival and one of the most prominent in the world. For 10 days, the Portland Art Museum was home to the Venice Biennial’s virtual reality competition, Venice VR Expanded.
Visual ArtHyperallergic

Discover New Art With Arthur

Imagine having a personal assistant who helps you discover new artists and exhibitions every day. Meet Arthur! Arthur sorts through and organizes news, exhibitions, auctions, and social media to keep you up-to-date on the artists you follow and the ones you’re just discovering. Discover Art. As your personal guide to...
Cooperstown, NYhypebeast.com

Fenimore Art Museum is showcasing an extensive collection of work from Keith Haring

On view in Cooperstown, NY until September 6. Cooperstown will be celebrating more than just baseball for the next few months. A new exhibition at the Fenimore Art Museum, entitled “Keith Haring: Radiant Vision” will teach the younger generations about the artists brief, yet prolific body of work. One to which boldly used art as a vessel for activism during the turbulence of the 1980s.
Lexington, KYuky.edu

UK Art Museum Exhibits Run the Spectrum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 10, 2021) — From one end of the spectrum to the other, the University of Kentucky Art Museum is opening two art exhibitions that explore the use of color. Utilizing some favorites as well as rarely seen pieces from the museum collection in combination with select works on loan, “Coloring” will remind viewers just how complex color can be. And for those visitors drawn to a more stark, monotone palette, don’t miss “Template Days” featuring the work of artists Avantika Bawa and May Tveit in conversation for the first time. Both exhibitions are free and open to the public.
Granite Falls, NCHickory Daily Record

Granite Falls museum seeking local art

GRANITE FALLS — The Granite Falls History Committee is seeking original drawings, paintings, and/or sketches by local artists to exhibit at the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum during November and December. Due to space constraints, the work must be on canvas, paper, or other lightweight media that can be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy