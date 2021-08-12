As Schools Reopen, Gov. Newsom Invests $123.9 M to Address Financial and Safety Concerns
(CBM) – On Aug. 3 in Perris, California – a Riverside County city located about 70 miles east of Los Angeles — Lincoln Cooper and Fortunate Hove Cooper handed out free backpacks full of school supplies and hand sanitizers to struggling families during a triple-digit heat wave. They were joined by a handful of volunteers that included representatives from the Moreno Valley School District.sacobserver.com
Comments / 2