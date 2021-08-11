Industry News: Jeopardy!, Funny Girl, Bill Engvall + More!
'JEOPARDY!' ANNOUNCES NEW HOST: Jeopardy! has officially named the show’s executive producer Mike Richards as Alex Trebek’s permanent replacement. However, he isn’t the only recent guest host to nab a permanent position on the popular gameshow. Deadline reports that The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik will host Jeopardy!’s primetime and spinoff series, including the upcoming Jeopardy! National College Championship set to air on ABC next year. And The Greatest Of All Time winner Ken Jennings will return as a consulting producer for he show.940wfaw.com
Comments / 0