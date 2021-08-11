Cancel
Industry News: Jeopardy!, Funny Girl, Bill Engvall + More!

Cover picture for the article'JEOPARDY!' ANNOUNCES NEW HOST: Jeopardy! has officially named the show’s executive producer Mike Richards as Alex Trebek’s permanent replacement. However, he isn’t the only recent guest host to nab a permanent position on the popular gameshow. Deadline reports that The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik will host Jeopardy!’s primetime and spinoff series, including the upcoming Jeopardy! National College Championship set to air on ABC next year. And The Greatest Of All Time winner Ken Jennings will return as a consulting producer for he show.

The American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards-presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing-will be held Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Winter Garden Theatre. CBS Television Network and and Tony Award will stream live and on demand on Paramount+ and the CBS app. The evening will kick-off with the presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT live exclusively on Paramount+. The Tony Awards are presented by the Broadway League and The American Theatre Wing.

