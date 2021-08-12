Cancel
California State

Multiple choice question for California teachers

By CALmatters
Sacramento Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CALMATTERS) – Teachers and other school employees across California have a choice to make in the coming weeks: Get vaccinated, get regularly tested or find another job. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new mandate at an elementary school in the Oakland hills Wednesday. This comes a week after he rolled out a similar first-in-the-nationvaccine requirement for all healthcare workers. This new rule is another first. While Hawaii has a similar policy on the books for public school teachers, California is the first to apply it to all school workers at all schools.

