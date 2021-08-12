Cancel
Tau-targeting antibody therapies: too late, wrong epitope or wrong target?

By Edwin Jabbari ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-6844-882X
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo phase 2 studies of N-terminal tau–targeting antibody therapy fail to show clinical efficacy in progressive supranuclear palsy, despite evidence of target engagement. The frontotemporal lobar degeneration spectrum of neurodegenerative disorders includes progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), which is characterized by neuronal and glial tau pathology in the basal ganglia, brainstem and cortical brain regions. The classical clinical subtype, known as Richardson syndrome, is characterized by axial and limb parkinsonism that is unresponsive to treatment with levodopa (a dopamine precursor), and progressive impairments in balance, eye movements, cognition and bulbar function1. Although no effective disease-modifying therapies for PSP have been identified thus far, drug-development efforts over the past decade have focused on tau as a therapeutic target. This has culminated in two separate randomized, double-blind, phase 2 trials of monoclonal antibodies that target the N terminus of tau: gosuranemab and tilavonemab. The studies, published in the current issues of Nature Medicine2 and Lancet Neurology3, both failed to show clinical efficacy despite evidence of target engagement.

