FEMA disaster recovery funds favor white entrepreneurs, study finds
Federal recovery funding after a disaster may disproportionally benefit white entrepreneurs, according to new research from Rice University’s Department of Sociology. “The Racially Unequal Impacts of Disasters and Federal Recovery Assistance on Local Self-Employment Rates” is the first local study examining patterns of racial inequality in self-employment linked to federal disaster recovery funds — specifically racially and ethnically diverse metro counties such as Harris County, Texas; Miami-Dade County, Florida; and Los Angeles County, California. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) National Advisory Council released a report last November that prioritized equitable disaster recovery, a focus echoed by new FEMA director Deanne Criswell.news.rice.edu
