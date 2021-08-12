Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harris County, TX

FEMA disaster recovery funds favor white entrepreneurs, study finds

By Avery Ruxer Franklin
rice.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal recovery funding after a disaster may disproportionally benefit white entrepreneurs, according to new research from Rice University’s Department of Sociology. “The Racially Unequal Impacts of Disasters and Federal Recovery Assistance on Local Self-Employment Rates” is the first local study examining patterns of racial inequality in self-employment linked to federal disaster recovery funds — specifically racially and ethnically diverse metro counties such as Harris County, Texas; Miami-Dade County, Florida; and Los Angeles County, California. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) National Advisory Council released a report last November that prioritized equitable disaster recovery, a focus echoed by new FEMA director Deanne Criswell.

news.rice.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Harris County, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
County
Harris County, TX
State
California State
Harris County, TX
Business
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster Recovery#Rice University#Department Of Sociology#National Advisory Council#Fema Public Assistance#Latino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Analysis: Defiant Biden is face of chaotic Afghan evacuation

Four presidents share responsibility for the missteps in Afghanistan that accumulated over two decades. But only President Joe Biden will be the face of the war’s chaotic, violent conclusion. The president fought that reality Monday as he spread blame for the Taliban’s swift and complete recapture of Afghanistan. He pointed...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy