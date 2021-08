The Ten Rings of Power Take the Spotlight in Latest Shang-Chi Poster. Marvel Studios just debuted a new poster for the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings movie. While fans never had the chance to see that much-talked Shang-Chi film starring Brandon Lee that Stan Lee reportedly tried to develop but which never materialized in the ’80s, they will see the first live-action appearance of the hero (who debuted in Special Marvel Edition #15 in 1973) soon. In the freshly-released poster, the superhero created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin dons the mighty Ten Rings of Power. In the comics, they were created by the dragon-like race Axonn-Karr, who used them as the power source for their interstellar craft’s engines.