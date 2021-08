Inter Milan have rejected an offer from Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku, according to Fabrizio Romano. Chelsea have already strengthened their attacking ranks significantly since last summer, through the acquisitions of winger Hakim Ziyech, striker Timo Werner and versatile forward Kai Havertz. Former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel came in at the turn of the year and made the most of these addition, most notably Havertz and Werner, leading the team eventually to their second Champions League trophy and securing a place in the competition for the upcoming season.