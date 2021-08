In support of urgent COVID-19 response efforts and the critical continuity of operations provided by all Cameron County, the Cameron County Commissioners’ Court designated all employees as essential critical infrastructure employees as allowed by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Furthermore, the Court approved the allocation of premium pay fiscal recovery funds to all full time-employees. The County Commissioners’ Court declared county employees, including those grant-funded, essential workers as eligible recipients of the American Rescue Plan Act funds to respond to the continued risk of exposure, illness and death involved in providing continuity of operations.