If you play Powerball from time to time or every drawing, you are probably well aware that the odd are against you. The odds of matching all 6 numbers are 292,201,338 to 1. Not good odds, yet much better odd than not buying a ticket at all. I've pretty much resigned myself to the fact that I may never win. Mostly, the reason I buy a Powerball ticket is I think of it as renting hope. For 2 or 3 days I can imagine what I would do if suddenly I was mega rich. That's worth a couple bucks to me.