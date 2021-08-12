Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PPCBank goes live with BPC’s SmartVista

finextra.com
 4 days ago

BPC banking technology today announced that PPCBank in Cambodia has successfully migrated to its SmartVista platform to support their growth agenda. PPCBank is a subsidiary of South Korean JB Financial Group, and OK Financial Group. It was established in Cambodia in 2008 with a vision to drive innovation and financial inclusion across the Kingdom. Following a successful round of funding through the issuance of bonds, the bank has grown quickly in terms of assets and network, serving its customers in strategic locations and delivering on its vision to become a leader and to make an impact in the Kingdom. PPCBank is serving retail customers and also has a strong focus on growing the acquisition of SME clients, a segment they deem underserved in their market with a strong impact on the economy.

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diners Club International#Ppcbank#Ok Financial Group#Pos#Smartissuer#Api Integration Platform#Crm#Bpc#Smartvista
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Worldfinextra.com

National Bank of Bahrain launches youth-focused digital banking challenge

The National Bank of Bahrain launches the Digital Banking Challenge in strategic partnership with Bahrain FinTech Bay; one of MENA’s largest FinTech Hubs open for all Bahraini youth to develop new and creative solutions focused on NBB's new digital banking app. In line with Bahrain’s Vision 2030 objectives, the NBB...
Businessthepaypers.com

PayNearby, Visa and RBL Bank to jointly launch SoftPoS and mPOS

India-based digital payments network PayNearby has partnered with Visa and RBL Bank to launch SoftPoS and mPOS for its retail network. With the addition of these options, PayNearby will be launching an all-inclusive digital package for retailers that is form factor agnostic. PayNearby’s digital payment package now supports QR code payment, UPI payment, Aadhaar Pay, SMS payment, Card payment (debit/credit/contactless), and payment through mobile tokenization.
Businessfinextra.com

Singpore's Azentio takes over Islamic core banking outfit Path Solutions

Singapore's Azentio Software has acquired the core banking software assets of Path Solutions, a technology supplier to 150+ Islamic financial institutions across the globe. Owned by funds advised by Apax, Azentio is buling out its banking portoflio by buying Path's flagship products iMAL, iSHRAQ, and Path Digital and Path Analytics.
Businessfinextra.com

UK neobank Kroo receives banking licence

Fresh from a £17.7 million funding round, UK social banking startup Kroo has received a restricted banking licence from the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority. The authorisation with restriction means that Kroo can accept deposits up to £50,000 in total. This ‘mobilisation’ phase allows new banks a...
Worldcrowdfundinsider.com

PPCBank in Cambodia Uses BPC Banking Tech

London-based BPC banking technology is reporting that PPCBank in Cambodia has is now using its SmartVista platform. SmartVista is being utilized to centralize their payment switching activity, manage and monitor their ATM and POS networks. The bank says that it is responding to the country’s boom in e-commerce and will...
Businessfinextra.com

SurePay signs CoP deal with Triodos Bank

SurePay, the leading Confirmation of Payee provider, has announced that Triodos Bank UK, one of the leading players in ethical sustainable banking, will implement its full-service Confirmation of Payee solution. Triodos Bank chose to partner with SurePay due to its best-in-class Confirmation of Payee solution. SurePay has a proven track...
Businessfinextra.com

Mastercard Start Path welcomes latest batch

Today the award-winning global startup engagement program Mastercard Start Path welcomes 11 fintech companies to receive dedicated support, access to customers and product teams, and opportunities to co-innovate. Finmod, Flourish Savings, GenEQTY, Karri, KeyChain Pay, Kwara, Layer, Osper, Swap, upSWOT and Wellthi have been selected to participate and are using...
Softwarefinextra.com

Objectway acquires German core banking supplier Die Software Peter Fitzon

Objectway, Global Top 100 fintech provider of Digital Wealth and Asset Management software, acquired Die Software Peter Fitzon GmbH, a primary German provider of Core Banking solutions. Objectway provides leading financial institutions with state-of-the-art technology to support their digital transformation programs, supplying front-to-back, intelligent and cloud-ready solutions that power up...
Businessfinextra.com

Zilch acquires US lender NepFin

London BNPL player Zilch has acquired US debt funding platform Neptune Financial to fast-track its launch stateside. Zilch opened in beta in 2019, looking to distinguish itself in the crowded BNPL arena by connecting directly with customers and using soft background credit checks performed by Credit Kudos via Open Banking to determine affordability.
Businessfinextra.com

BBVA taps into Ant's Trusple blockchain platform

BBVA has inked a deal to integrate cross-border payment and financing services in Ant Group's blockchain platform for global trade, Trusple. Chinese fintech giant Ant Group unveiled Trusple last year to help make it easier and cheaper for firms, especially SMEs, to sell their wares around the world while also reducing costs for financial institutions.
Memphis, TNfinextra.com

First Horizon's VirtualBank brand goes live on Finxact core

Finxact, the leader in Core as a Service banking, announced today that First Horizon Bank, the super-regional bank based in Memphis, Tennessee, successfully converted its VirtualBank brand from its legacy core to the Finxact cloud-core over the July 4th holiday weekend. The successful conversion marks a major milestone for the...
Retailthepaypers.com

Neobank Alex goes live on Temenos

Australia-based digital bank, Alex, has gone live on The Temenos Banking Cloud. The end-to-end digital banking platform automates manual loan application processes to generate fast and simple customer journeys. Temenos technology has already supported the bank to process almost 10,000 loan applications in the last six months, with each application taking the customer three minutes to fill out.
Economyfinextra.com

Australian challenger bank Alex goes live on Temenos SaaS platform

Australia's latest challenger bank, Alex, has gone live on Temenos' cloud-based core banking system, with the aim of branching out from consumer credit to deposit-taking. Founded by former Suncorp bankers in 2018, Alex Bank was granted a restricted banking licence by the prudential regulator last Wednesday. Temenos technology has already...
TechnologyCoinTelegraph

Neo N3 mainnet goes live

Shanghai, China — On Aug. 2, 2021, Neo, a leading community-driven blockchain platform, launched the Neo N3 mainnet, marking a milestone not only for Neo but also the blockchain sector at large. Leading up to its full-scale launch, the team republished the codebase as v3.0.0 and made the RC4 testnet the formal testnet on Aug. 1, 2021. As Neo’s most significant platform upgrade, the Neo N3 mainnet launch will enable Neo to become a foundation for the smart economy of the future.
Worldcoingeek.com

DBS Bank approved to offer digital currency services in Singapore

Singapore’s DBS Bank has been approved by local regulators to offer digital currency services in the country, via its brokerage arm, DBS Vickers. The move means the firm has been approved in principle from regulators to offer digital currency services to clients such as companies and asset managers. The authorization from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) comes under the provisions of the new Payment Services Act.
Small Businessfinextra.com

FinTech Australia adds Xero to partnership programme

FinTech Australia’s corporate partnership program has added its 12th major new member within a year, with Xero, the global small business platform, joining the program. The growing partnership program embeds companies within the fintech ecosystem and networks them with its key players. Other companies involved in the program include: Amazon...
Businessthepaypers.com

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank buys Ferocia for AUD 116 mln

Australia-based Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has struck a deal to acquire fintech Ferocia for AUD 116 million to further bolster the bank's digital strategy. Under the deal, Bendigo will acquire 100% of the shares in Ferocia, which will see the two companies consolidate the ownership of their digital banking app, Up. Since its inception in 2018, Up has been operating under a collaboration model between Ferocia and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank.
Businessfinextra.com

Big banks invest in accounting software firm Freshbooks

Barclays, Bank of Montreal and JPMorgan have joined an US$80.75 million Series E funding round for Toronto-based cloud accounting software firm Freshbooks. The funding brings FreshBooks’ total valuation to over US$1 billion and was topped up with another US$50 million in debt financing. Founded in 2003, Freshbooks has developed into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy