While there are a variety of materials on the market aimed at increasing energy efficiency, few are as effective as selecting the right weather resistant barrier, also known as a building wrap. As part of the air barrier assembly, a building wrap can reduce drafts, increase occupant comfort and reduce energy use by decreasing the amount of non-conditioned air entering and exiting conditioned wall cavities. In fact, some studies have suggested air leakage could account for approximately 40 percent of heating energy for older offices in cold climates. In homes, infiltration typically accounts for 25 percent or more of heating and cooling energy consumption.