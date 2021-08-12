Slow and regular earthquakes interact near Istanbul
Earthquakes typically last only a few seconds, although sometimes the shifts in the subsurface occur in slow motion. Understanding these 'slow quakes', known as 'slow slip events', and their interplay with the short -- sometimes violent -- tremors is critically important to define the seismic hazard and subsequent risk. An international group led by Patricia Martínez-Garzón, Junior Group Leader at the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences, has now published a study in the journal Seismological Research Letters in which they investigate this interplay of different seismic events near the metropolis of Istanbul with its millions of inhabitants.www.sciencedaily.com
