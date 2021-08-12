Cancel
Medical Science

From blood to brain: Delivering nucleic acid therapy to the CNS

Science Daily
 5 days ago

Researchers have developed a drug delivery platform wherein heteroduplex oligonucleotide drugs conjugated with cholesterol are able to cross the blood-brain barrier and achieve therapeutic concentrations in the central nervous system even with intravenous or subcutaneous dosing. The ability to target gene expression in the central nervous system through systemically administered nucleic acid therapy holds great promise for the treatment of neurogenerative disease.

