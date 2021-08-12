From blood to brain: Delivering nucleic acid therapy to the CNS

Neuroimmunology is a field that investigates the bi-directional communication between the nervous system (CNS and PNS) and the immune system. While these two physiological systems were traditionally thought to act independently and that the brain was a privileged site protected by the blood–brain barrier (BBB), researchers now appreciate the highly organized cross talk between the immune and nervous systems in health and disease. The CNS communicates with the immune system via hormonal and neural pathways. The hormonal pathway is predominantly via the HPA axis, which is the primary stress center in rodents, primates, and humans. The neural pathway is mediated via the sympathetic and parasympathetic (the vagus nerve) response. In turn, the immune system signals the CNS via cytokines released by activated immune cells in the periphery but also through activated microglia and astrocytes in the spinal cord and brain. The peripheral inflammation can lead to central proinflammatory milieu and ultimately to sickness behaviour defined as a set of behavioural changes that develop in individuals during the course of systemic inflammation (i.e., fever, lethargy, hyperalgesia). The peripheral inflammation can lead to central proinflammatory milieu and ultimately to sickness behaviour defined as a set of behavioural changes that develop in individuals during the course of systemic inflammation (i.e., fever, lethargy, hyperalgesia), Signals, originating from cellular and molecular elements of the immune system itself, constitute a level of autoregulation. There is also evidence of another more integrative level of regulation mediated by neuroendocrine signals.