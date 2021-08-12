One-dimensional red phosphorus glows in unexpected ways

Adam K. Budniak, Szymon J. Zelewski, Magdalena Birowska, Tomasz Woźniak, Tatyana Bendikov, Yaron Kauffmann, Yaron Amouyal, Robert Kudrawiec, Efrat Lifshitz. Lamellar structures of transition metal phosphorus trisulfides possess strong intralayer bonding, albeit adjacent layers are held by weak van der Waals interactions. Those compounds received enormous interest due to their unique combination of optical and long-range magnetic properties. Among them, iron phosphorus trisulfide (FePS$_3$) gathered special attention for being a semiconductor with an absorption edge in the near-infrared, as well as showing an Ising-like anti-ferromagnetism. We report a successful growth of centimeter size bulk FePS$_3$ crystals with a chemical yield above 70%, whose crystallographic structure and composition were carefully identified by advanced electron microscopy methodologies along with photoelectron spectroscopy. The knowledge on the optical activity of FePS$_3$ is extended utilizing temperature-dependent absorption and photoacoustic (PAS) spectroscopies, while measurements were corroborated with density-functional theory calculations. Temperature-dependent experiments showed a small and monotonic band-edge energy shift down to 115 K and exposed the interconnected importance of electron-phonon coupling. Most of all, the correlation between the optical behavior and the magnetic phase transition is revealed, which is of pinnacle importance for practical control of magnetism via optical stimuli or vice versa, with further benefit for the integration of FePS$_3$ in various magneto-optic devices.
