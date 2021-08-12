One-dimensional red phosphorus glows in unexpected ways

In the past few decades, great efforts are devoted to studying heat transfer in nanoscale due to its importance in multiple technologies such as thermal control and sensing applications. Heat conduction through the nanoconfined gas medium differs from macroscopic predictions due to several reasons. The continuum assumption is broken down; the surface forces become prominent due to the large surface-to-volume ratio, the wall force field is more extended through the gas medium, and, finally, the gas molecules are accumulated nonuniformly on the solid surfaces. In this work, to better understand the combination of these phenomena on the heat conduction through the nanoconfined gas medium, we present a series of molecular dynamics simulations of argon gas confined between metals and silicon walls. The gas density is set so that gas experiences a wide range of Knudsen numbers from continuum to the free molecular regime. It is observed that the temperature distribution through the gas medium for all metallic walls can be represented by a unique profile for the same gas density in the middle of the channel. It is also shown that the intrinsic characteristics of the solid determine the gas density distribution near the walls and consequently in the bulk region, and gas atoms distribution controls the heat conduction through the gas medium. While the nanochannel walls have their most significant impact on the rarefied gas's density, temperature, pressure, and heat flux, the pressure and heat flux are converged toward a plateau as the gas becomes denser. Finally, we propose a new analytical formula for calculating the heat flux through the argon gas, which incorporates the wall effects on gas transport characteristics for the Knudsen number in the range of 0.05 to 20.