Embark On An Alpine Adventure This Fall at Montage Deer Valley

Once-in-a-lifetime outdoor excursions, luxurious spa experiences, culinary indulgences, jaw-dropping fall foliage, and more await travelers this fall at Montage Deer Valley. Perched 8,300 ft. above sea level in the Wasatch Mountain region of Park City, Utah, the luxury alpine resort is an ideal destination for unique exploration of the Rocky Mountains and the beautiful red rock country of southern Utah. Along with stunning fall foliage, travelers can enjoy an array of exhilarating outdoor activities, such as scenic hiking and mountain biking, hot air balloon rides, and more; indulgent spa treatments at Spa Montage; extraordinary opportunities to explore nearby National Parks through Montage Expeditions; delectable cuisine, and more.