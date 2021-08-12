Cancel
Marvel Reacts to Dave Bautista's Claims That He Wasn't Asked to Join What If...?

Cover picture for the articleSocially awkward straightedge fraud. Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has grown increasingly frustrated with his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the ever-so-outspoken actor hasn't been shy letting everyone know about it on social media. For the longest time, Drax the Destroyer has always been seen by many as comic relief despite his imposing size and stature and according to the former WWE superstar, Marvel Studios has continuously wasted the character's potential.

