Are Solo Trips Growing in Popularity?

New data from TripIt from Concur has found that one in five individuals are planning a solo trip within the next year. Could solo trips become the next new travel trend?. Its latest survey asked 1,500 U.S.-based travelers who use the travel app and found that 82 percent of respondents have traveled in the past three months, while 87 of those are planning to travel within the next year. That’s a great sign for the travel industry’s recovery, but what was interesting is that more Millennials and Gen Xers are utilizing all types of travel more than boomers, though road trips with personal cars has been the primary mode of travel for millennials (71%) and Gen Xers (77%)