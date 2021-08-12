Cancel
On the Move: 42West Adds Stagaard, Stewart

By Steve Barnes
odwyerpr.com
 5 days ago

42West brings on Meg Stagaard and Andrew Stewart as VPs in the firm's strategic communications division. Stagaard was most recently a senior account director at DiGennaro Commnications, working with such clients as Pinterest, TikTok and Spotify. She has also worked at Porter Novelli and Rubenstein Communications. Stewart joins 42West from Participant, where was director, communications. He was previously manager, corporate communications at IMAX and was a reporter at Variety. Stagaard and Stewart’s responsibilities will include providing strategic counsel to campaigns, crisis communications, executive counsel and positioning, brand awareness and media relations. “Meg and Andrew each bring their finely-tuned expertise across a growing and evolving industry landscape, with deep media relationships, great passion and their own brand of entrepreneurial enthusiasm to our growing team and division,” said Susie Arons, president of 42West’s strategic communications unit.

