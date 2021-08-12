Experienced public educator seeking North River District School Board seat

Angela Robinson is proud to announce her intent to run in this November’s election for the seat on the Warren County School Board, representing the North River district. Robinson has 22 years of experience in the public school system, primarily in elementary classroom instruction. The first 17 years of her career were spent in Warren County, first at Leslie Fox Keyser and then Ressie Jeffries. She is originally from Rappahannock County. Her husband is a Warren County native, and her stepson is a rising 8th grader at Skyline Middle School.