ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

By Top Bull Pitch
Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Read the most recent pitches from players about CSSE. Find...

caps.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Chef Ron warms your soul with Chicken and Dumplings

Chef Ron’s Lazy Sunday Chicken and Dumplings 1 cup salted butter 1 large onion finely diced 3 celery stalks finely diced 5 medium carrots peeled and finely chopped 3 cloves of garlic 1 bell pepper finely diced salt and pepper to taste 1/2 cup all-purpose flour 8 cups chicken stock make sure you use a flavorful one or add chicken bouillon cube to yours for […]
RECIPES
Slate

Summer of Soul

With Summer of Soul, his documentary about 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival, director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson set out to popularize the story of a music festival sometimes known as “Black Woodstock” that for years has been overshadowed in history books by whiter concerts. He’s succeeded: The acclaimed movie is the front-runner to take home an Oscar on Sunday, and it gained uncommon exposure for a documentary when it aired on primetime television in February. (It’s now available on Hulu and Disney+.)
MOVIES
purewow.com

Chicken and Chicken Sausage Jambalaya

A hearty, spicy jambalaya sounds like a day spent in the kitchen, right? Think again: This chicken and chicken sausage jambalaya (from the new Healthier Southern Cooking by Dude That Cookz bloggers Eric and Shanna Jones) is a one-pot meal made with ingredients you likely already have. “Swapping out the...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Soup For The Soul#Wall Street#The Wall#Csse#The Soul Entertainment
Deadline

Chicken Soup For The Soul-Owned Halcyon Studios Unveils James Ellroy Project, Ernest Hemmingway Adaptation & Gary Sherman ‘Death Line’ Remake On Development Slate

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: An untitled James Ellroy project and reimaginings of Ernest Hemmingway’s Old Man and the Sea and Gary Sherman’s Death Line comprise part of Chicken Soup for the Soul-owned Halcyon Entertainment’s latest development slate. The indie, which is headed up by David Ellender, was formed last year when Chicken Soup acquired the assets and IP of Sonar Entertainment. Today’s development slate revealed an untitled limited series set in Beverley Hills from LA Confidential and Black Dahlia writer Ellroy, about a jewel-heist-turned-robbery that engulfs the local police department. There is also the Hemingway adaptation forged with Pablo and Juan de Dios Larrain’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Reader's Digest

Is Cereal a Soup?

When it comes to great food debates, “Is cereal a soup?” ranks right up there with “Is a hot dog a sandwich?” And while you may not have given it much thought before now, we can practically guarantee you’ll be mulling over the question all day. After all, you eat cereal from a bowl with a spoon…you know, just like soup.
FOOD & DRINKS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Pink Moon to light up Easter weekend sky

The April full moon will rise early Saturday, and while it has several names, many know it as the Pink Moon. The full moon gets its colorful name because it coincides with the appearance of moss pink, one of the earliest spring flowers. “April’s full moon often corresponded with the...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy