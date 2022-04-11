Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: An untitled James Ellroy project and reimaginings of Ernest Hemmingway’s Old Man and the Sea and Gary Sherman’s Death Line comprise part of Chicken Soup for the Soul-owned Halcyon Entertainment’s latest development slate. The indie, which is headed up by David Ellender, was formed last year when Chicken Soup acquired the assets and IP of Sonar Entertainment. Today’s development slate revealed an untitled limited series set in Beverley Hills from LA Confidential and Black Dahlia writer Ellroy, about a jewel-heist-turned-robbery that engulfs the local police department. There is also the Hemingway adaptation forged with Pablo and Juan de Dios Larrain’s...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 28 DAYS AGO