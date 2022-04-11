Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

With Summer of Soul, his documentary about 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival, director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson set out to popularize the story of a music festival sometimes known as “Black Woodstock” that for years has been overshadowed in history books by whiter concerts. He’s succeeded: The acclaimed movie is the front-runner to take home an Oscar on Sunday, and it gained uncommon exposure for a documentary when it aired on primetime television in February. (It’s now available on Hulu and Disney+.)
Comments / 0