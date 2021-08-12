Cancel
Henrico County, VA

4403 Meredith Creek Dr, Henrico, VA 23060

Richmond.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenovated from head to toe: New lighting fixtures, new carpet, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new door knobs and hinges, new Quartz counter tops in kitchen and baths, all new electrical outlet and switches, new appliances including dishwasher, gas stove and microwave, new toilets and bathtubs, showers and garden tub, and freshly painted throughout. This isn't new construction but it might as well be! In addition to all of the upgrades mentioned, the kitchen has a pantry and opens to a nice size eating area. The sunroom adds a extra sitting room to enjoy your morning coffee or provides office space if needed. The great room has natural lighting provided by the transom windows. The primary suite is a luxurious retreat offering a tray ceiling, TWO walkin closets and a renovated bath! There are two additional spacious bedrooms and another renovated full bathroom. The garage is a huge bonus! Bad weather? No worries, pull on in. The neighborhood pool and clubhouse are fun places to gather along with the gazebo around the corner. There is so much parking space in the neighborhood you will never have to worry about where you or your guests will park. DON'T MISS THIS CROWD PLEASER!

