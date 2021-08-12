Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jungle Boy Shares When He First Realized Anna Jay Was Interested In Him

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJungle Boy joined Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette to talk about a wide range of topics. During it, he discussed his relationship with fellow AEW star Anna Jay. “I feel like it’s not as cute as you’d want it to be,” Jungle Boy said. “It was a weird year, very strange. I think she came in at a time where I was at home for a couple of months, they weren’t bringing people from California and she lived in Georgia, so she got in the fold somehow. And then when I came back, she was there. I met her thanks to Joey Janela, playing beer pong at a company BBQ. Joey asked me to be his partner and we played against her and Allen Angels.

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renee Paquette
Person
Joey Janela
Person
Kenny Omega
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Won#Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Jungle Boy Comments On His Relationship With Anna Jay, Justin Roberts/AEW, More

AEW Superstar Jungle Boy is the featured guest on this week’s “Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast. You can check that out below:. “Whoa-a-oh-oh-oh-oh-OHHH-oh … Oral Sessions welcomes All Elite Wrestling’s boy wonder, Jungle Boy, to the pod to talk about life as one of AEW’s hottest rising stars, growing up with a famous dad, keeping his relationship with Anna Jay a secret and, most importantly, how he maintains that glorious head of hair.”
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Jungle Boy Feels Christian Cage Has Everything He Is Missing As A Wrestler

Jungle Boy and Christian Cage have made for one of many rookie-veteran pairings in AEW as Christian handed Jungle Boy the ball at AEW Double or Nothing. Jungle Boy last eliminated Christian in the Casino Battle Royale, earning himself an AEW World Title match. Since then, Jungle Boy and Christian have remained linked on television.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Jungle Boy Names Which Recently Released WWE NXT Star He Wants To Face

AEW star Jungle Boy appeared on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette to talk about AEW’s recent hot streak. With Dynamite pulling in big ratings, AEW Rampage about to launch and several big names rumored to be joining the promotion, Jungle Boy is thrilled he made the choice to sign with AEW years ago.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Miro & Legendary Actor Carl Weathers Meet Up (Photo), 2.0 vs. Sting & Darby Allin

AEW TNT Champion Miro took to Twitter today, posting a photo of himself with legendary actor Carl Weathers. He captioned the photo with,. 2.0’s Matt Lee took to Twitter today, commenting on his Texas Tornado Rules tag-team match against Sting & Darby Allin that will be taking place on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. He said,
WWEPosted by
The Spun

Former Pro Wrestling Star Has Reportedly Died At 62

Bobby Eaton, one of greatest and most well-known tag team wrestlers of all time, died on Wednesday night. He was 62. Eaton’s death was announced by his sister Debbie in a Facebook post early Thursday morning. “I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby...
WWEstillrealtous.com

Major Name Returning To WWE Raw Tonight

We’re currently on the road to SummerSlam, and WWE fans have seen a few big names return to the company in recent weeks. It looks like fans can expect to see another big name as Randy Orton has confirmed that he’s returning to Monday Night Raw tonight, and that he’s kicking off the show.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Bully Ray takes a shot at Goldberg

One of the most sensational returns that WWE has wanted to give to its fans in the last week, after those of John Cena and Keith Lee, was that of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, former WCW ring star, who for years had quit struggling with wrestling, only to return to being tempted by the McMahon squad, signing new millionaire contracts every year.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

'Love After Lock Up' Cast Member Alla Subbotina Dies at the Age of 31

Another former cast member from the Love After Lockup franchise has died. Alla Subbotina sadly died on Aug. 7. Her sudden death comes after fans of the series were saddened by Love After Lockup Season 2 star Tracie Wagaman’s death on July 1. Audiences first came to know Alla on the debut season of the hit WE tv series. She had been in jail for five years for selling heroin, but Alla had her boyfriend, James Cristia, waiting for her to get out.
CelebritiesPopculture

Track Star Cameron Burrell's Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for track star Cameron Burrell was revealed. According to TMZ Sports, Burrell, the godson of Olympic legend Carl Lewis, died by suicide. The records indicated that the manner of death was ruled a suicide after his body was inspected by a medical examiner this week. The official cause of death was listed as a "gunshot wound of the head." TMZ Sports also said that Burrell died in a parking garage in Houston, Texas.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Eva Marie Drops Brock Lesnar Bombshell

Eva Marie made her comeback not that long ago and as stated by Eva Marie she may be looking into taking on a very new client of hers as she feels it may be best to start managing them if they did come back to WWE action. With this now out, does this also mean that the star in question will be making their comeback to WWE? Let’s jump right into this. Ric Flair Huge AEW Rampage Rumor Leaks.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair's ex-husband recalls his WWE experience

Charlotte Flair, before getting engaged to Andrade, had several important love stories behind her, such as the one with Bram, a fighter who responds to the real name of Thomas Latimer, seen for some time in the rings of Impact Wrestling and then for a very short juncture also in the rings of the number one company in the world of pro-wrestling, the WWE, in that of NXT.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tyrin Turner AKA Caine from ‘Menace II Society’ Has a Beautiful Wife & Twins - Meet His Family

Tyrin Turner was one of the most famous actors in 1993. Now he seems to have faded into a more background view away from the spotlight and has become a husband and father. Tyrin Turner is one of the best-known American film and television actors. Tyrin became very famous in 1993 when he played the role of Kaydee “Caine” Lawson in the movie "Menace II Society."
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Breaks Character’ With Undertaker Daughter

The recent transformed persona of Alexa Bliss has been loved by many fans and she is currently doing an incredible job on Monday Night Raw. Of all the fans, it turns out Kaia, the daughter of the WWE icon, The Undertaker is a huge fan of Bliss. It was recently...

Comments / 0

Community Policy