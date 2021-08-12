Mother Ella Mae Horne of Panama City entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 3rd at Gulf Coast Hospital. She was 90 years old. Saddened by her demise, yet rejoicing in her homegoing are: seven children, Jimmy Horne (Barbara), Pamela Denise Smith, Brenda Lea Russell, John Earl Horne, Leonard James Horne (Trezia), Allen Eugene Horne, all of Panama City, Florida and Kenny Ray Horne (Latoya) of Tallahassee, Florida; two grand godchildren, Demon and Tye Collins of Panama City, Florida; two brothers, Marion Beaty (Iola) and Clarence Beaty both of Rochester, New York; two sisters-in-law, Loretha Belcher of Jacksonville, Florida and Alice Faulk of Zolfo Springs, Florida; one brother-in-law, Brantley Belcher of Zolfo Springs, Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.