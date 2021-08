Upon first glance, the new M4 is undoubtedly a weird duck. But don't write it off just yet. As of July, the province of Ontario's official threshold for what constitutes "stunt driving" has been lowered by six mph. Now, anybody caught going over 25 mph on a road with a limit lower than 50 mph will have their vehicle impounded on the spot for two weeks instead of the previous penalty of one week. This is the perfect time, then, to test the new, 503-horsepower 2021 BMW M4 Competition, a car that can hit 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and quickly dash well into the triple digits without batting an eye.