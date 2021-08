The Pablove Foundation is giving cycling enthusiasts from across the nation a chance to cycle through Central Oregon and fight cancer. The California-based nonprofit is bringing its unique fundraiser event to the area focused supporting pediatric cancer researchers and giving back to kids living with cancer. The event brings over 40 riders to the area who have already raised $7,500 each to meet the individual fundraising goal. Qualifying riders tackle over 450 miles of bike routes throughout Central Oregon while raising awareness and funds to end pediatric cancer. This year the Pablove Foundation is hoping to raise over $750,000 for children and teens living with cancer. Funds from the event will support the various programs that the Pablove Foundation offers, including introducing children and teens living with cancer to photography and grants to pediatric cancer researchers.