Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

5 ACC Prospects That Deserve More 2022 NFL Draft Hype

By Joe Marino
thedraftnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last five years, the ACC has produced an average of 13.14 NFL draft picks per year. While that doesn’t quite compare to the 21 that come from the SEC, the ACC feeds a healthy amount of players into the NFL every year. While the ACC is lacking when...

thedraftnetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Basketball#American Football#Acc#Sec#Florida State Gainer#Seminoles#Hokies#Nc State Gibson#Wolfpack#Boston College 2021#Jacksonville State#Tdn#Ndt Scouting#Fanrag Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The NFL is a total meritocracy, and that is proven at the start of every season. Training camp and the preseason almost always lead to some players losing their jobs while others rise up the depth chart. The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of roster spots that are up for grabs, in part due to the great depth Dallas has. Their offensive starters are essentially locked into place, but the defense has a plethora of good position battles that are worth monitoring as the NFL season gets closer and closer.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer Identifies Tim Tebow’s Biggest Issue Right Now

Tim Tebow is fighting an uphill battle in his attempt to make the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the former quarterback turned tight end has impressed at times in training camp. Still, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer revealed that his former college football star is fighting one main issue at the moment.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Sunday Morning

A former Pro Bowl running back was reportedly released by his franchise on Sunday morning. According to multiple reports, the Washington Football Team has released veteran running back Lamar Miller. The 30-year-old running back signed with the NFC East franchise earlier this offseason. However, he will not be remaining with the team.
Florida StatePosted by
On3.com

Deion Sanders on the passing of Bobby Bowden

Deion Sanders played for Bobby Bowden at Florida State from 1985 to 1988. This morning, Sanders remembered his former head coach following his passing. “God bless the Bowden family, friends and loved ones,” tweeted Sanders. “My prayers are with you. I’ve lost one of the best coaches I’ve ever had.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Tim Tebow’s Preseason “Block” Is Going Viral

Former college football star turned NFL tight end Tim Tebow made his Jacksonville Jaguars preseason debut on Saturday evening. Tebow, who is pretty buried on the Jaguars depth chart, saw some action in his team’s first game of the preseason schedule. While the former Florida Gators star quarterback didn’t make...
gwinnettprepsports.com

Buford star Jake Pope commits to Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban

One of the state’s most coveted football recruits made his college decision Monday night in front of family and friends at Buford High School. Buford senior Jake Pope committed to Alabama and head coach Nick Saban during a gathering in the Wolves’ team meeting room that was brodcast live by Fox 5 Atlanta. He chose the Crimson Tide over his other finalists Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Ohio State.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Will Browns Extend Denzel Ward?

It’s been an offseason of extensions thus far for the Cleveland Browns, as Nick Chubb agreed to terms, contract negotiations with Baker Mayfield are underway, and now, according to a recent report, corner Denzel Ward has made his way into general manager Andrew Berry’s office for a potential long-term deal.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Steelers focus on physicality in early rounds of NFL draft

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers headed into the offseason intent on finding ways to become a little less reliant on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Enter Najee Harris, Matt Freiermuth and Kendrick Green. The AFC North champions used their top picks in the 2021 draft on players they believe can provide...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Tim Tebow sends emotional message after being cut by Jaguars

The Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville has officially come to an end. Tebow shared an emotional message on Twitter on Tuesday morning thanking the Jaguars for giving him an opportunity. He wrote that he is “grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream.” While he did not specifically say the Jaguars have released him, multiple reporters confirmed that they have.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Eagles TE Zach Ertz introduces wife to Bill Belichick, gets risky response

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots are scheduled to square off in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. The two teams are also having joint practices this week, which gave Zach Ertz an opportunity to meet head coach Bill Belichick. Ertz was nice enough to introduce his wife Julie to arguably the greatest football mind of all time. Belichick certainly appreciated that gesture, but he’s also not going to let that moment slip away without telling the Eagles star how much he wants to have him in Foxboro, per ABC Philadelphia reporter Jamie Apody.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy