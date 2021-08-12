Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Food Truck Park Requests Special Use Permit in West End Neighborhood

By Daniel Alvarado
whatnowatlanta.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new food truck and container park is being planned for a commercial strip in the West End Neighborhood, bringing walkable amenities to a largely car oriented area. The project, titled Westside Container Park filed a Special Use Permit application as of July 6th, 2021, and was reviewed by Neighborhood Planning Unit-T yesterday, August 12th. The project is slated to go before the Zoning Review Board on either September 2nd or September 9th.

whatnowatlanta.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West End#Food Truck#Special Use Permit#Neighborhood Planning#The Zoning Review Board#Church S Chicken#First Citizens Bank#Spelman College#Oak Street Partners#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Analysis: Defiant Biden is face of chaotic Afghan evacuation

Four presidents share responsibility for the missteps in Afghanistan that accumulated over two decades. But only President Joe Biden will be the face of the war’s chaotic, violent conclusion. The president fought that reality Monday as he spread blame for the Taliban’s swift and complete recapture of Afghanistan. He pointed...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy