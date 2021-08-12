Food Truck Park Requests Special Use Permit in West End Neighborhood
A new food truck and container park is being planned for a commercial strip in the West End Neighborhood, bringing walkable amenities to a largely car oriented area. The project, titled Westside Container Park filed a Special Use Permit application as of July 6th, 2021, and was reviewed by Neighborhood Planning Unit-T yesterday, August 12th. The project is slated to go before the Zoning Review Board on either September 2nd or September 9th.whatnowatlanta.com
