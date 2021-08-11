The Department of Health Covid-19 Exemption Form is Fake
You may have seen a form being passed around or shared or retweeted that looks like an official Washington State Department of Health exemption form for personal and religious reasons. This form has several checkboxes - one being one for Covid-19. Don't fall of it as it's fake. It was edited from another form but someone added the Covid-19 checkbox hoping to get away with it. The Department of Health said you don't need a paper form for this.97rockonline.com
