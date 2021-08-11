Cancel
The Department of Health Covid-19 Exemption Form is Fake

By John Riggs
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You may have seen a form being passed around or shared or retweeted that looks like an official Washington State Department of Health exemption form for personal and religious reasons. This form has several checkboxes - one being one for Covid-19. Don't fall of it as it's fake. It was edited from another form but someone added the Covid-19 checkbox hoping to get away with it. The Department of Health said you don't need a paper form for this.

Third Vaccine ‘Boost’ Approved for Persons With Compromised Health

Over the weekend, information began to come out about a 'third' dose or booster for COVID vaccines. According to the Washington State Department of Health, the CDC and other sources, a third dose or 'booster' has been approved and is now available for persons who have health issues or compromised immune systems. These would be elderly, or others who are at greatest risk of complications from COVID.
More than 200 Covid Cases Connected to WA’s Watershed Festival

The number of Covid-19 cases is on the rise and linked to the largest music festival in Washington. Health officials have identified the Watershed Music Festival as the source of the outbreak. The cases are all under investigation. If you attended any of the concerts, you're advised to self-quarantine and get a Covid test. No vaccine or test was required to attend the music festival at the Gorge.
Masking Up Indoors Encouraged by Benton-Franklin Health District

Who likes wearing a mask? I do it for my safety and for the safety of others. On Thursday all of Washington's top health officers signed a joint statement urging people to wear masks indoors in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. The health officers representing 35 local health jurisdictions...
Newhouse Deeply Concerned with EXPLODING Number of Covid Cases in WA

A CALLER TALKED INTO A TOWN HALL AND HAD SOMETHING TO SAY TO CONGRESSMEMBER DAN NEWHOUSE:. Congress Member Dan Newhouse, on a recent small business phone town hall with constituents, opened the floor to constituents to ask him questions. One caller explained that she was a local small business owner in the healthcare field and she had a few concerns she wanted him to know about.
New Oregon Mandate Requires Masks, Regardless of Vaccine Status

Wednesday at a press conference, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the state will reinstate an indoor mask mandate beginning Friday the 13th. The mandate will apply to all indoor facilities, and Oregon's OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) will reportedly 'assist' the state with enforcement. There will be fines involved for businesses and other entities who do not enforce it.

