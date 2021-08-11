Cancel
Lifestyle

Dorchester neighborhood notes

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome together with friends and neighbors for a fun, free day of water and land activities in Boston’s Fort Point Channel for residents of Roxbury and Dorchester (and beyond). Kayaking for everyone, ages 5 and up; no experience necessary. Instructions in English, Spanish and other languages. On land activities include:...

Advocacylinkbostonhomes.com

Beacon Hill - West End neighborhood notes

Free August Adventures with Highland Street Foundation. The Highland Street Foundation will partner with special Massachusetts cultural institutions to provide one free activity each day for 31 days in August. Here is a list of the Boston venues:. Aug. 18: Boston Children's Museum. Aug. 28: Out of the Park, Boston...
Entertainmentlinkbostonhomes.com

Back Bay - Midtown neighborhood notes

Join the Esplanade Association and Boston Music Project at the Stoneman Playground on the Esplanade for family-friendly music and movement programming for children and families of all ages. Stoneman sessions will be 45 minutes long and take place on the hour from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Aug....
Politicslinkbostonhomes.com

Charlestown - Navy Yard neighborhood notes

Experience the USS Constitution in a new way – as recruits on her historic gun crew – from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15. Participating families will learn about the tools and teamwork required to make the USS Constitution a successful warship, both at the Museum and on the Ship with a U.S. Navy sailor. This training will then be put to the test with a mock gun drill on the Ship. Recommended for youth, ages 10 and up, and their families.
Lifestylelinkbostonhomes.com

Downtown - Fort Point - Leather District - Seaport neighborhood notes

Celebrate Chinatown with a new weekly tradition from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through Sept. 18, weather permitting. Lion Dances will occur at the Chinatown Gate in Auntie Kay & Uncle Frank Chin Park on The Greenway, welcoming everyone to Chinatown and parading through the streets. Visit www.rosekennedygreenway.org/events for...
Politicslinkbostonhomes.com

South End - Bay Village neighborhood notes

Enjoy a jazz and blues concert with Pat Loomis and Friends from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at South End Library Park. Visit www.friendsofsouthendlibrary.org for more information. Free August Adventures with Highland Street Foundation. The Highland Street Foundation will partner with special Massachusetts cultural institutions to provide...
Politicsboston.gov

Renovation of 201 affordable units in Roxbury and Dorchester celebrated

The project preserves long-term affordability for units at 21 locations in Roxbury, Dorchester, and Jamaica Plain. Mayor Kim Janey joined the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation, MassHousing and the residents of multiple affordable housing sites, collectively called the Pitts Portfolio, to celebrate the acquisition, preservation and renovation of 201 units in Roxbury and Dorchester. The Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation (JPNDC) utilized $1.5 million in City of Boston Acquisition Opportunity Program (AOP) funding and $26 million in permanent MassHousing financing to purchase and renovate the units. This funding allowed for extensive capital improvements across the 201 unit portfolio, as well as finance the long-term affordability of the properties. As part of the work, 11 units were made accessible to people with disabilities and 14 units have been set aside to house formerly homeless individuals and families.
Boston, MADorchester Reporter

Dorchester Reporter partners with NBC10 for Sept. 8 mayoral debate

The Dorchester Reporter is partnering with NBC10 Boston and its affiliates, as well as the Bay State Banner, for a televised mayoral debate set for Wednesday, Sept. 8, days before the preliminary election. The hour-long live debate will be broadcast beginning at 7 p.m. on NBC10 and New England Cable...
Boston, MAWBUR

1 Killed, 5 Wounded In Dorchester Shooting

Gunfire erupted early Monday in Dorchester, killing a woman and wounding five other people, authorities said. Shots were fired just before 12:30 a.m., said Sgt. John Boyle, a Boston police spokesperson. The name of the slain woman was not released. Boyle said the five others who were shot did not...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police investigating Dorchester stabbing

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a stabbing reported in Dorchester Tuesday afternoon. Few details have been released, but the stabbing was reported on Senator Bolling Circle. One unidentified victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be treated. No other information was released. Stay with...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dorchester shooting sends several people to the hospital

DORCHESTER, Mass. — Boston Police responded to the intersection of Irma and Arbutus Streets early Monday morning for reports of shots fired. Boston EMS confirmed to Boston 25 they rushed four people to the hospital as investigators remained on the scene gathering evidence, placing several markers next to shell casings in the streets.
Boston, MAwhdh.com

Investigation underway after person shot near Dorchester playground

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was shot near a Dorchester playground Wednesday evening. Officers were called to the scene on Glenrose Road around 6:10 p.m. and found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. They were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening...
Boston, MAnbcboston.com

Man Stabbed in Dorchester

A man suffered critical injuries in a stabbing Tuesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Officers responded to the incident on Senator Bolling Circle just before 3:15 p.m., Boston police said. The man who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. There was no update on his...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Dorchester woman plans to buy condo after $1M Mass. lottery win

BOSTON (WHDH) - Loretta Jenkins of Dorchester has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Bonus Cash” instant ticket game. Jenkins chose the cash option for her prize and received payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans to buy a condominium with her winnings. Her winning...
Home & Gardenlinkbostonhomes.com

Experience fine contemporary living in this Midtown gem

A triple treat of treasures awaits the buyer of Unit 6C at 453 Washington St. in Midtown - Downtown Crossing: a building with a rich history behind it. This home is a lofty open-concept unit with all the light and space you need for an active urban lifestyle, and a smorgasbord of shopping, dining and transit options right at your door.
Politicslinkbostonhomes.com

Jamaica Plain neighborhood notes

The Jamaica Plain Historical Society will host a free guided walking tour around Woodbourne at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. This neighborhood developed from 19th-century summer estates into a model suburban enclave. It contains examples representative of New England architecture with designs by local architects and builders. It also contains an unusual garden city model housing development by the Boston Dwelling House Company which was founded in 1912.
Boston, MAbeaconhilltimes.com

Neighborhood Roundup

Mayor Kim Janey’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours Coming Aug. 16. Mayor Kim Janey and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will bring the 2021 Neighborhood Coffee Hour Series on Monday, Aug. 16, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. to the Commonwealth Ave. Mall (use the Arlington Street entrance). Mayor Janey’s Neighborhood Coffee...
Kidslinkbostonhomes.com

Fenway neighborhood notes

The Museum of Fine Arts will host Adventures in Art for Teens on the Autism Spectrum, for ages 13 to 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. Many artists have been inspired by food and have created artworks depicting delicious meals – or to use when serving meals. The group will look at some examples of food-related art and then make their own sculptures inspired by our favorite foods.

