Dorchester neighborhood notes

The project preserves long-term affordability for units at 21 locations in Roxbury, Dorchester, and Jamaica Plain. Mayor Kim Janey joined the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation, MassHousing and the residents of multiple affordable housing sites, collectively called the Pitts Portfolio, to celebrate the acquisition, preservation and renovation of 201 units in Roxbury and Dorchester. The Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation (JPNDC) utilized $1.5 million in City of Boston Acquisition Opportunity Program (AOP) funding and $26 million in permanent MassHousing financing to purchase and renovate the units. This funding allowed for extensive capital improvements across the 201 unit portfolio, as well as finance the long-term affordability of the properties. As part of the work, 11 units were made accessible to people with disabilities and 14 units have been set aside to house formerly homeless individuals and families.