Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Beefy Finance’s No-Loss Prize Pool, Moonpot, Integrates Chainlink VRF

By Elizabeth Licorish
chainlinktoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecentralized finance (DeFi) offers users superior yield, transparency and control over their assets. As a result, DeFi has grown substantially in just the past year. Chainlink’s industry-standard Price Feeds and decentralized services are not only laying the groundwork for DeFi; capabilities like Chainlink VRF are powering exciting elements like dynamic NFTs and no-loss prize pools that are attracting even more users to DeFi.

chainlinktoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Contracts#Price Feeds#Beefy Finance#Vrf#Chainlink Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Commodities & Futurechainlinktoday.com

CoinFLEX Integrates Chainlink Price Feeds In Move Toward Decentralization

CoinFLEX is a blockchain-based CeFi exchange designed to bring investors and crypto markets together by offering users innovative ways to earn yield on their digital assets. These include CoinFLEX’s automated market maker, AMM+, which maximizes capital efficiency by combining a DeFi AMM with CeFi order book trading. Last week, CoinFLEX announced its integration of Chainlink Price Feeds to boost its resiliency against potential attack vectors and unexpected downtime.
Stocksinvezz.com

Cardano’s ADA breaks the $2 price barrier, should you invest?

ADA achieved a jump of 1,400% over the past year and exceeded returns from both Bitcoin and Ethereum. ADA climbed even despite the skepticism about its utility from some commentators. With its upcoming Alonzo upgrade, ADA has the potential to climb even higher. Cardano ADA/USD is this proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain...
Lifestylecrowdfundinsider.com

Walmart Is Looking for a Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead

The Walmart (NYSE: WMT) location in Bentonville, Arizona is looking for a Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead. As noted in the job description, Walmart appears to be looking for a professional who is passionate about virtual currencies and “driven by opportunities to scale new products and businesses.”. Walmart’s job...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Going On With Cardano Today?

Cardano traded largely flat going into Monday as last week's rally took a breather. What’s Moving? ADA traded 0.77% lower at $2.13 on an intraday basis. On a seven-day trailing basis, Cardano has soared 50.05%. Against major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), ADA traded 2.45% and 1.67%...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Cardano’s ‘potential for profit’ you need to know

The season of altcoins is back and only a handful of them have kept the traders and market interested. One among these digital assets is Cardano. It has been striving to improve the network and compete with the largest altcoin, Ethereum. Cardano’s native token ADA established its place among many...
Marketscodelist.biz

That’s how much a Bitcoin investment of just $ 10 a day brings

Many new investors believe they missed the “bitcoin train”. But that’s not true. Less than 10% of the world’s population currently knows about Bitcoin. That means: Over 6 billion people in the world know nothing about Bitcoin. So the investors who jump in now and think they’ve missed the boat are really early adopters.
CurrenciesCoinDesk

Bitcoin Price Rebounds After Testing Lower Support Near $44K as Ether Booms

“In comparison to the bull runs in 2017 and 2018, the current movement takes a more mature trend,” said Cynthia Wu, head of sales at Singapore-based digital asset services firm Matrixport. “The market landscape has become much more institutionalized – where now you have proprietary traders in crypto hedge funds, crypto-offerings from foreign exchange brokers and institutions … that are transacting on an institutional scale.”
Marketsinternationalinvestment.net

Ethereum to exceed Bitcoin's value 'within five years'

Ethereum will continue to outperform Bitcoin in 2021 and will, ultimately, exceed its rival's value, predicts Nigel Green, chief executive and founder of deVere Group. His prediction comes after a mixed few days for Bitcoin, currently the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation. Green said: "Ethereum (ETH) is outperforming Bitcoin...
Personal Financecrowdfundinsider.com

Venmo to allow automated crypto purchases through credit cashbacks

Users of Venmo, a mobile payments app owned by PayPal Inc, can now automatically buy cryptocurrencies through cashback earned from their Venmo credit cards. Venmo has launched this new feature that could boost crypto purchases among young users. However, unless users make regular and frequent transactions with their Credit Card, these cashback-enabled crypto purchases would be negligible.
EconomyCoinDesk

Philippines’ UnionBank Taps Hex Trust to Test Digital Assets Custody

“We are excited to be the first Philippine bank to pilot a custody service for digital assets for our own employees, overseen by the BSP so that we can prepare the groundwork for a safe and protected system for customers’ digital assets,” Henry Aguda, the bank’s chief technology and operations officer, said.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Chainlink’s DeFi Price Oracles Now Live on Fantom Mainnet

Chainlink’s price feed oracles are now live on the Ethereum-like Fantom Network. Price oracles are decentralized systems that help decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms to receive real-world data such as prices of various cryptocurrencies. DeFi is a series of financial applications that replicate those in the traditional financial world, like lending and borrowing. Unlike banks, though, DeFi replaces centralized companies with lines of code.
Golfgolfpunkhq.com

Record prize fund for AIG Women’s Open

The AIG Women’s Open has set a new benchmark for prize money in women’s golf with the announcement that the prize fund for this year’s championship will increase by $1.3 million to $5.8 million with the winner earning $870,000. With the support of title sponsor AIG, the largest prize fund...
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

How Ethereum Virtual Machine Chains Fix Ethereum

Imagine wanting to move $10 in crypto, and being charged $40 in transaction fees, aka “gas fees”. Imagine being a new artist, and having to pay over $100 to mint your latest [what?] ---- And, imagine your surprise when you realize that transaction fees are higher than at your legacy bank?
Marketscpajournal.com

An Introduction to Blockchain

Bitcoin was introduced to the world under a cloud of mystery in January 2009. A white paper, Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System, published in 2008 under the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto, outlined the concept; to date, the authorship of the paper remains unknown. What is known is that the underlining technology, the blockchain, has implications for the accounting profession. Many are still wondering what blockchain means for the accounting profession more than 10 years after its introduction.
MLBcryptonews.com

Bybit Becomes Esports Team NAVI's Official Crypto Platform for 3 Years

Crypto exchange Bybit has entered a multi-year partnership with esports team NAVI, with the exchange saying that this "marks the beginning of its foray into esports collaborations." The deal is a perfect match, say the new partners, as both industries showed "transformative power" in a short amount of time. "I...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

A Practitioner in the Blockchain World: ViaBTC Continues to Lay out the Entire Ecosystem

The blockchain industry has never been short of topical issues. Within a few short years, hundreds of blockchain companies and projects have experienced their highs and lows in several rounds of bull and bear markets. Some projects rose to fame overnight and then disappeared in the blink of an eye. Countless entrepreneurs and companies keep throwing themselves into the endless stream of popular concepts, just like moths flying into the fire. Only very few can survive. Perseverance has, therefore, become the hardest thing in the most sought-after industry where the cycle of ups and downs continues forever.
MarketsCoinDesk

Dfinity’s ICP Rebounds Even as Wounds Fester From Token Launch

The blockchain company Dfinity made headlines in May when its internet computer (ICP) tokens were officially released for public trading at a price of $630, giving the project a $45 billion market capitalization. The enthusiasm quickly evaporated as the token plunged 95% over the following month to as low as $27.
Commodities & Futurecryptopolitan.com

Decentralized Exchange: Demystifying the process

Decentralized exchanges permit people to invest in exchanging crypto tokens directly among themselves. The article explains the complete landscape of this exchange type for informational purposes. Let’s dive into the panorama of the decentralized exchange beginning with the understanding of this term. What is a decentralized exchange?. Decentralized exchange is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy