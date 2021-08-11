Beefy Finance’s No-Loss Prize Pool, Moonpot, Integrates Chainlink VRF

The blockchain industry has never been short of topical issues. Within a few short years, hundreds of blockchain companies and projects have experienced their highs and lows in several rounds of bull and bear markets. Some projects rose to fame overnight and then disappeared in the blink of an eye. Countless entrepreneurs and companies keep throwing themselves into the endless stream of popular concepts, just like moths flying into the fire. Only very few can survive. Perseverance has, therefore, become the hardest thing in the most sought-after industry where the cycle of ups and downs continues forever.