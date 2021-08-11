Beefy Finance’s No-Loss Prize Pool, Moonpot, Integrates Chainlink VRF
Decentralized finance (DeFi) offers users superior yield, transparency and control over their assets. As a result, DeFi has grown substantially in just the past year. Chainlink’s industry-standard Price Feeds and decentralized services are not only laying the groundwork for DeFi; capabilities like Chainlink VRF are powering exciting elements like dynamic NFTs and no-loss prize pools that are attracting even more users to DeFi.chainlinktoday.com
Comments / 0