Hackensack, NJ

Dave’s Hot Chicken Signs 14-Unit Deal for First Locations in New Jersey

By Dave’s Hot Chicken
franchising.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperienced Multi-Unit Restaurant Operator Signs Agreement to Open Locations in Bergen, Passaic, Essex, Hudson and Union Counties. August 12, 2021 // Franchising.com // HACKENSACK, N.J. - Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Amit Patel to open 14 locations in northern New Jersey.

