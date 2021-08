Leading Healthy Rice Bowl Chain Closes Impressive First Half of 2021 with Q2 SSS Up Nearly 40%. August 17, 2021 // Franchising.com // CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. - WaBa Grill, one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, has announced that Q2 2021 was the top-performing sales quarter in the brand’s 15-year history, with same store sales (SSS) up 39.2% over Q2 2020. Additionally, the brand’s Q2 SSS represents a jump of a remarkable 28.7% over the same pre-pandemic period for 2019, illustrating extraordinary momentum as the first half of 2021 concluded. Last year, WaBa Grill recorded the best sales year in its history, and the brand known for its healthy and fresh menu is on pace to topple that record.