​VIDEO: Kayaker Survives Nasty Entrapment Under Rock

By Max Ritter
tetongravity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a quick reminder of how scary whitewater kayaking can turn in an instant. Paddler Archer McLeay was running BC’s Ryan River when he took the wrong line and ended up getting swallowed by an undercut he didn’t even realize was there. Miraculously, after realizing there was no way to roll up, he pulled his skirt and swam to a pocket of air and light he saw at the back of the cave. It led to an exit and he crawled back up on to the river bank, giving his buddies a real scare.

