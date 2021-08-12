​VIDEO: Kayaker Survives Nasty Entrapment Under Rock

I get it. You are in the river cooling off. You get bored. You see a bunch of cool, smooth, almost symmetrical stone, river rock that has been worn smooth by years of polishing by the rushing waters of the river. First, you pick up one or two, and maybe you try to skip them across the river to see how many times they will “bounce” before their momentum slows, and gravity takes over. Maybe you just grab the biggest one you can find and throw it so you may see the big splash and the “ker-plunk” sound that it makes. And then you get the bright idea of making a tower out of them with a surrounding mote of river rock as protection for your fortress. Soon, you have every rock in sight gathered at your construction site for use in the upbuilding of your kingdom. And soon you are using your college degree to create a blueprint for how this fabulous rock city will unfold (you thought it was children, didn’t you)?